With the Fourth of July over and summer holding a tight grip on the community, looking for fun in one’s own backyard is the goal of those heading to Choke Canyon State Park, according to park officials.
A highlight of Live Oak and McMullen counties, the Choke Canyon Reservoir sits adjacent to the Frio River and lies within 3 1/2 miles of Three Rivers. Traveling from Three Rivers, the park is accessed off State Highway 72. Past the park is Tilden.
Driving into the park, the outside world recedes and birds and butterflies rise to greet vehicles. Despite the intense heat that gave South Texas its hottest June, the park offers a respite from the weather with access to reservoir lake activities, shade and places to camp and fish.
Water levels look lower in 2022, and so it is important to note that this water supply serves the city of Corpus Christi.
More than just a park, though, the land was surveyed prior to the creation of the reservoir. During that research, approximately 150 archaeological sites were located and mapped for future reference. Walking across these areas takes people in the footsteps of Paleo residents who lived here from as far back as 10,000 years with both mammoths and bison on their menus.
The park offers two units: the South Shore and Calliham, both developed when the area was developed into a 26,000 acre reservoir for Corpus Christi by the Bureau of Reclamation.
The 385-acre South Shore is generally open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Here one may put a boat into the water, spread out a picnic, hike or view wildlife.
In contrast, the 1,100-acre Calliham unit allows for those same activities, but camping, fishing and a swim at your own risk l75-acre lake beach are available. There are no lifeguards on duty in the park and caution is encouraged here. Signs also emphasize that alligators may be found at the park and common sense should proceed use of any facilities. With fireworks stands in proliferation in communities adjacent to the park, guests should bear in mind that fireworks or their use is not allowed at any time within the park.
Choke Canyon State Park Seasonal Clerk Katie Mackey said campers and park explorers have “numerous activities to keep them busy this July.”
A special event set for Saturday, July 16, is Learn to Geocache to be held at the Nature Center. Geocaching is a popular activity that mirrors a treasure hunt but with nature as the treasure at the end of the exploration. The term comes from “geo” for Earth and “cache” which here refers to a missing item. The cache may be a container of some kind, not buried, and participants will gain expertise in using GPS units and other techniques for finding their cache at the park.
Regular park programs include Fishing 101, held Sundays in the pavilion adjacent to Shelter 18 starting at 9 a.m. Mackey noted that fishing gear is provided and children ages 7 and up are welcome to participate. Archery 101 is Saturdays at the Nature Center, starting at 9 a.m. These spots are coveted and so it is important to reserve a place by contacting olivia.crayton@tpwd.texas.gov.
The Nature Center brings guests into a world of “skins, skulls, history,” and time with a park ranger. These glimpses into the environmental flora and fauna of the park are held Fridays to Sundays, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those wishing to get out on the water may enjoy the kayak loaner program. This is available from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to park officials. One may check out a kayak for 1 1/2 hours and those interested in this feature should reach out for the service at the park headquarters. The age limit for kayak check-outs is 18 and over.
Cost to enter the park is a reasonable $5 per day for individuals age 13 and over. Children age 12 and under are free. Seniors who are Texas residents may enter the park for $3 for the day. Purchasing a Texas State Park Pass for $70 allows regular access.
There are fees for walk-in water sites, water with electricity sites, and a sponsored youth group area. Overnight fees also may apply. A gymnasium with a capacity of 300 is available at 300 for groups and there are other locations suitable for groups that may be reserved. For additional information on these, those interested may go to the park’s website, texasstateparks, reserveamerica.com or call: Calliham Unit is 361-786-3868 or reservations at 512-389-8900.
