The mission of the Live Oak McMullen Counties Child Welfare Board is to provide a large support system for children whose lives have been adversely affected by poverty, neglect, abuse or severe family problems, in order for them to become happy and healthy — emotionally, mentally and physically.
For several years the board has organized a Christmas Angels program which provides Christmas gifts to children who may not otherwise receive Christmas gifts.
This year the Christmas Angles Program is transitioning to a “Three Gift Christmas” program. The three gifts will include a Christmas wish, a Christmas need and something to read.
The LOCCWB is accepting nominations until Nov. 8 for children 12 and under who meet the guidelines set by the program. Nomination forms are available for pick up at the George West and Three Rivers Libraries. Completed forms can be returned to the LOCCWB Sunshine room at or mailed to Christmas Angels program, P.O. Box 1024, Three Rivers, TX 78071.
The children who are the recipients of this program in most cases are from low-income or foster homes. Live Oak and McMullen counties are not currently supported by the Toys for Tots program which makes continuing this program essential.
Individuals or local business interested in supporting this program can send monetary donation to the LOMCCWB – Christmas Angels program, PO Box 1024, Three Rivers, Texas 78071.
Include a return address and a 501(c)3 donation receipt will be sent. All donations should be submitted by Nov. 1.
Information is also available on the Facebook page, Live Oak– McMullen County Child Welfare, Inc., or contact any LOMCCWB member for more information.
LOMCCWB members are: Pat Jarratt, Mary Ann Meeks, Angelique Zamzow, Jayme Royal, Tonya Davis, Gracie Stewart, Christina Ponce, Jennifer Shephard, the Rev. Adrienne Zermeno, Kathy Campbell, Blanca DeLeon, Dianne Perkins, and the Rev. John Cochrane.
The LOMCCWB is a non-profit agency and partners with the United Way of the Coastal Bend.