Pg2 10-21 Texas 4-H Christmas Card Design_logo.png

The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation  is accepting submissions to its third annual Christmas Card Design Contest. The deadline to submit is Monday, Oct. 25. 

Members of Texas 4-H can submit their design by divisions, clover kids (ages 8 and under), junior (ages 9-13) and senior (ages 14-18) for a chance to be one of the five $100 award winners. 

Individuals interested in entering, must submit  their original and physical artwork (designed to fit a 5x7 template and must include the 4-H clover) in a “sturdy envelope” with the written words, “Do Not Bend.”  Digital copies will not be accepted. 

Proceeds from the contest will go directly to the Texas 4-H County Grant Program fundraising effort. 

For more information on the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation and the Christmas card design contest, visit texas4hfoundation.org                           

•jwillden@mysoutex.com•

 

Recommended for you