Christmas Day brought yet another bailout involving undocumented immigrants to McMullen County, this time near State Highway 16.
The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 25, in the vicinity of Dickinson Road and State Highway 16, when a McMullen County deputy attempted to pull over a white Ford truck displaying a wrong license plate.
The driver of the vehicle abandoned the vehicle and fled into the surrounding brush. There were no other occupants of the truck. The driver is suspected to have been on his way to the border in order to pick up a load of undocumented immigrants.
Once the abandoned vehicle was located near Dickinson Road and Goldwell, investigators processed it and discovered the truck was stolen from San Antonio.
Investigators continue to pursue the driver, who, as of press time, had yet to be identified
This latest bailout incident caps off a year of turbulent immigration problems for the area, coming on the heels of the border crisis being named the Top Story of 2021 in last week’s issue of The Progress.
