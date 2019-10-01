GEORGE WEST– Christus George West Family Medical Clinic is pleased to welcome Lindsey Osteen, as its new certified family nurse practitioner.
Osteen, a native of East Texas, is excited to relocate to the Beeville area, and to serve George West and the surrounding communities. She will serve within the Christus Physicians Group.
Osteen expressed pride in her role as a Christus provider with a focus on the full health of the entire family unit.
“I believe that all patients are unique individuals who come from different backgrounds, cultures and hold different beliefs,” she explained. “I believe every patient deserves compassionate, sensitive and dignified health care — no matter their society station or financial situation.”
Osteen, who began seeing patients this June, received her master of science in nursing from the University of Texas at Tyler.
She also holds certifications with the Texas Board of Nursing and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Osteen said her job means more than simply taking care of patients when they become sick: “Health is not simply the absence of disease, but the pursuit to be as physically, mentally and spiritually well as an individual desires to be.”
Osteen is currently accepting patients ages 2 and older, at Christus George West Family Medical Clinic in George West.