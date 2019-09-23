THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers City Council decided to retain the services of City Attorney Roxann Pais Cotroneo following discussion during a meeting on Monday, Sept. 9.
Before the Council considered the matter, Sam Garcia, the city’s former mayor, invoked a provision granted by Texas House Bill 2840 that grants the right of a citizen to address a governing body before it makes a decision on a matter.
“I know why this has been put on (the agenda),” Garcia said. “This attorney has worked for the city all the time I’ve been mayor and mayor pro tem. I think she’s done an excellent job. When the city was losing money she worked with (consultant) Ray De Los Santos and (public works director) Rocky Mendez in bringing in money to the city.
“She worked on every contract with Valero (regarding the plant’s construction in Three Rivers) and helped the city get equipment it needed and had been unable to get for over 20 years (for a supervisory control and data acquisition system). That was $80,000 the city couldn’t produce on its owner, and she did the work to get the funding and make sure the city water is safe.”
Garcia noted that Pais Cotoneo also worked extensively on the city’s sidewalk grant application, and has helped protect the city from lawsuits.
“In the time before she was here, the city was involved in some lawsuits, and that didn’t go so well,” he said. “With Roxann (as city attorney), there have been no lawsuits against the city.”
Garcia also said he thought if any action was taken to remove Pais Cotroneo, that the decision should be taken with a full quorum. He noted that council member Tommy House was not present at the meeting.
“Tommy House would want to be here, but because of his work schedule he could not,” Garcia said. “It’s my understanding that the Council is divided (on the matter) 2-2, and if there is a split vote, the mayor would break the tie.
“In my 20 years on the Council, I think the mayor has only voted two or three times.”
Mayor Felipe Martinez said if House had an opinion on the matter, he could have expressed that to him before the meeting.
“We’re here, and we can make the decision,” Martinez said. “Tommy House didn’t call me to let his opinion be known.”
The mayor said he has also heard complaints against the city attorney by “city employees who said they had been mistreated by her.”
Garcia asked if any formal complaints had been made in writing, but Mayor Martinez said no, and he didn’t’ think that was necessary.
One of the issues raised during the discussion focused on annexation.
“That should have been done a long time ago,” Martinez said.
“Did you know that the city attorney advised the Council to move on annexation (previously), but the Council had holdouts?” Garcia asked. “Some Council members were against annexation and another felt action should not be taken because of an (upcoming) election.
“The Council had other priorities, like connectivity between parks and schools.”
Regarding the issue of annexation, “you’re saying the Council failed?” Martinez asked Garcia.
“I’m saying that there were other things the Council considered more important at the time.”
Ending the discussion, Mayor Martinez said he would leave the matter of Pais Cotroneo’s employment up to the Council.
“We feel we need a full quorum to vote on this,” said Councilman Chis Licona.
Councilman Leon Martinez then made a motion to consider removing Pais Cotroneo from her position.
The motion was not seconded and therefore died, meaning that Pais Cotroneo was retained.
“I want to thank almighty God for allowing me to serve there people here for five years,” Pais Cotroneo said. “I have been truly blessed and thank you for allowing me to serve.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.