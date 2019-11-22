City of Three Rivers begins major street repairs

By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – A road that until recently resembled a lunar landscape — complete with moon craters — now offers a smooth ride for those traveling it thanks to recent repair work.
The street — Jim Gooch — was among the roughest in Three Rivers and was selected for a repair project done in partnership between the city and Live Oak County.
“I am very excited,” said Three Rivers City Manager Thomas Salazar. “We are very pleased with the way the work turned out that was done by the county and the city together.
“City employees worked hand-in-hand with James Martin (who helps to maintain county roads) and he is helping to train them.”
Those who drive on Jim Gooch Street are already enjoying the benefits of the repairs, as are those who live on another street nearby — Goebel Avenue.
“We had some material left over so we were able to make some repairs to Goebel,” Salazar said.
Work is expected to begin this week on another local street, Old Oakville Road.
“We are looking at starting that Wednesday (Nov. 20) or Thursday,” Salazar said. Old Oakville is located off School Road and Highway 72 near the cemetery.
“I’m very excited for the public to see these improvements,” Salazar said. “Things are going great and we are looking forward to making those repairs.
“Our workers are getting great experience, and the more they do it the better they get.”
Even more street improvements are planned in the future as the city looks to improve critical transportation and infrastructure needs throughout the community, Salazar said. He added that city employees will be working with contractor Diamond X on some of those projects.
“I’m tickled to death and ready to get Old Oakville Road done,” Salazar said. “We’ve needed this work for a long time, so we’re excited about finally getting it completed.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.