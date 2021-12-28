The Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) announced last week that their scholarship application process has opened and runs through March 1, 2022.
Students are encouraged to apply by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.cbcfoundation.org and selecting ‘CBCF Scholarship Application’ from the ‘Scholarship’ drop down menu.
Students from the Foundation’s sevencounty service area of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio are eligible to apply.
CBCF currently administers 106 scholarship funds and distributed over $526,830 in scholarships in 2021. Students who submit the online CBCF scholarship application will be applying for 80 different scholarships through one application.
For more information about college scholarships visit the website at www.cbcfoundation.org or call Scholarship/Project Director Garner Burford at 361-882-9745.
The Coastal Bend Community Foundation was incorporated in 1981 with the mission of improving the quality of life in seven counties of the Coastal Bend. The Foundation serves donors by providing a vehicle for the establishment of various types of charitable funds designed to fulfill their wishes.
Since its inception, the Foundation has distributed over $141 million from donor contributions and revenues to scholarships for students and grants for nonprofit organizations.
Information provided by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation