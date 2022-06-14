Whether assisting families impacted by the recent tragedy in Uvalde or on a daily basis providing services in Live Oak and McMullen counties for infants and families, the Community Council of South Central Texas Inc. makes a difference.
The council was lauded by several counties recently as May was Community Action Month in the United States.
Community Action Month is routinely recognized across the United States in May, but the work of the council takes place throughout the year.
CCSCT members were recently at the Uvalde County Fairplex providing services to families and school staff members directly impacted by the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School. Locally, the contribution of CCSCT will be more keenly felt with the approval of a request from the Atascosa Health Center Inc. to assign and transfer its ground lease agreement for the city-owned property located at 302 N. Butler Street in Karnes City into the CCSCT.
The Karnes Community Health Center of Atascosa Health Center Inc. opened its new facility at 757 S. Panna Maria St. in Karnes City in October 2020.
The Community Action Network was established 58 years ago in the 1960s, with the purpose of assisting families and communities attempting to defeat poverty. CCSCT has a presence in 23 counties in South Central Texas including Atascosa, Bandera, Bee, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Live Oak, Maverick, Medina, McMullen, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala.
In a published news release, CCSCT Executive Director Bobby Deike stated, “Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact CCSCT and our network has had on families.”
“Last year alone, our agency empowered 34 individuals to attain self-sufficiency, weatherized 62 homes, made 26,510 utility assistance payments, helped 196 households with rental assistance, kept 42 veterans out of homelessness, and served 28,076 individuals with WIC assistance,” Deike stated.