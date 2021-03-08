A proposed zinc smelting plant which would be located in Whitsett has raised concerns among area residents about potential environmental and health impacts and has resulted in multiple community meetings.
Zinc Resources LLC has applied for an air quality permit with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and is looking to build an electric air furnace dust recycling plant at 657 County Road in Whitsett. Next door is Whitsett Baptist Church and there are also several homes nearby.
Among the substances which would be released from the facility are carbon monoxide, potentially hazardous pollutants, nitrogen oxide, organic compounds, lead and sulfur dioxide.
A facility in Sinton is expected to send materials known as electric arc furnace (EAF) dust, a by-product of steel mills. This would be transported to the Whitsett facility via trains and the material would be recycled to salvage zinc.
Pending approval of the facility by the TCEQ, construction of the plant could start in March with work at the facility beginning as soon as July 1.
State Sen. Judith Zaffirini and State Rep. Ryan Guillen, who represent Live Oak County, have issued statements noting their concerns about the proposed facility.
“It’s important that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality engage with residents of Atascosa, Live Oak and McMullen counties who would be affected by Zinc Resources LLC’s proposed electric arc furnace dust recycling plant.
“Families deserve the opportunity to gather information and to share their concerns about the project,” Zaffirini said.
State Rep. Ryan Guillen also voiced his concerns, asking for the TCEQ to have a public meeting so that local residents can get details on the proposed plant.
“Any time a project like this is planned, it is vital that local residents are informed, have input and are part of the process,” he said. “I’m committed to make sure that happens.”
Jack Meeks, who reportedly sold the property where the facility would be located on, was unavailable for comment. One number listed as belonging to him has been disconnected, according to a recording when it is dialed. A message was left at another number which is listed under his name.
A message was also left with Zinc Holdings LLC, the company that has filed for the TCEQ permit. The company was incorporated in March 2019 and has a mailing address in Houston. Officers listed with the company are Mike Loya and Russ Robinson.
Meanwhile, Whitsett resident Nancy Pullin is among those expressing concern.
“This plant will be extremely detrimental to our community,” she said. “We voted at a second community meeting with an overwhelming number of people against it. We are concerned for our health as well as the damage to our surrounding land and property values.
“The CEO was trying to tell us at the first meeting how wonderful this would be for our community. He said they would buy things locally when possible, like uniforms. He explained there would be jobs, but when he gave away details on total payroll, the amount most people will make will not be very enticing considering the health dangers they will face. The pay is not much better than convenience store clerks. The dust they bring in is highly toxic. If I heard correctly, employees that work near the dust will wear full safety clothing and a respirator at all times and then bathe before leaving the plant.”
Safety concerns are also significant, Pullin said.
“They assure us that no dust will escape. They assure us there is no possibility of any fires that we should be concerned about; however, they will use a gas pipeline to provide fuel for operation and use coke dust. Are those not highly flammable?
“The area where this plant is being built has flooded in the past more than once. It is likely to flood again. Any ground pollution will go into the Atascosa River and go into the lakes that provide water for many people. You can do research on other zinc plants in the U.S. There are major problems from a number of them. It could be that this one is better than those, yet they don’t have enough state of the art equipment to prove to us that it will be safe.”
While some estimates were provided to the TCEQ, Pullin said those are not certain.
“We are not convinced that the figures submitted to TCEQ are as accurate as they should be,” she said. “Sometimes plants like this start off will the least amount of pollution output on papers, and then refile as I understand it as needed in the future. I am not knowledgeable enough to know if this is happening, but it does concern me. Meanwhile the people in the community are the ones at risk.
“Accidents can happen. We don’t always expect them, but when they do it can be fatal. This company is not concerned for our health and wellbeing. They are only concerned about the money they can earn in a small community that isn’t really all that important to them.”
