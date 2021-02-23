U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) visited McMullen County recently to talk about efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and to preserve the health of people throughout South Texas and also talked about other topics of interest, including border security, gun rights and support for the gas and oil industry.
“I’m excited to work with y’all and look forward to doing the best we can for the people of South Texas,” said Cuellar, who noted that, although he is a Democrat and McMullen County is overwhelmingly Republican, they share many of the same priorities.
“I want to make sure that rural healthcare is funded and protected,” he said. “I am also against open borders. I think it’s important that we secure our borders but not with a wall. Using technology to secure our borders is a much better way, and it’s much more cost effective. I am also in favor of the Second Amendment and protecting the rights of gun owners.”
One audience member asked, “Are you sure you’re a Democrat?”
Cuellar laughed and answered, “I am a Democrat. Each election McMullen County votes against me, but I am still going to do whatever I can to help this community.”
McMullen County Commissioner Max Quintanilla said he is one of the McMullen County residents who votes for Cuellar.
“I want to thank you for all you do for our counties, especially McMullen County,” Quintanilla said. “It’s wonderful that we can come together and discuss important health issues.”
Cuellar said he is among those working in Congress to help people get relief from the pandemic. Among the items he has helped get approved is $73 billion to accelerate the distribution of vaccines in a free and equitable manner, to secure direct payment checks to people who have been harmed economically because of COVID-19, to support small businesses through forgivable payroll protection plan loans and to ensure rental and mortgage assistance is available for those who need it.
Cuellar visited the McMullen Community Health Center, which is part of the Atascosa Health Center Inc. based in Pleasanton and which also has clinics in Live Oak and Karnes counties. He asked how many COVID-19 vaccines McMullen County has received so far and was told there have been 140 sent, with another 100 expected to arrive.
Physician’s Assistant Angela Karsky said not just people from McMullen County but also from the surrounding area and from as far away as Beaumont and Fort Worth have called the clinic and asked to be put on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.
Tilden Pastor Dwain Carter, who previously lived in the Dallas area and before that resided in Missouri, told Cuellar that he appreciates the support given to small communities and that he is proud to now live in McMullen County.
“To me, this is the best area in the state,” Carter said. “It’s better to live here even if I have to drive to get groceries. The mentality of the people here is astronomically larger and greater than other places I have lived.”
Cuellar said he has been happy to support McMullen County over the years, including helping to secure funding to open the community clinic in Tilden, and a future park and veterans memorial for the community.
County Judge James Teal said he has greatly appreciated that support, and thanked Cuellar and the McMullen County Commissioners Court for their support of the health clinic.
“It’s been a huge paradigm shift to have this clinic in our community,” Teal said. “We have a much better bang for our buck here with the wonderful staff we’ve got.”
The Tilden clinic also has mental health services available, and Cuellar said the Atascosa based Camino Real clinic — which offers services in McMullen County, is one of the recipients of a grant to strengthen the program.
Camino Real was recently awarded a $4 million federal grant thanks in part to Cuellar’s efforts to secure those funds.
Karsky said that’s a blessing for the community, adding throughout her 30-year health career, the pandemic has led to much more anxiety, comparable only to the time shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“We are very thankful to be able to offer quality healthcare for our local residents, and we’ve had people transfer their medical appointments here from San Antonio and Corpus Christi,” she said. “It means a lot to us that we have earned people’s trust, and we want to provide them with the best care possible. We appreciate the support and will continue to do whatever we can to keep people in our community healthy and safe.”
