THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers City Council approved a $5,000 donation to Mesquite Golf Course, authorized the purchase of a new pump for the wastewater treatment plant, and selected committee members to help plan for local park during a full slate of action at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 9.
The economic development incentive program donation to the golf course will help the course to host two golf tournaments later this fall.
Rick Sowell, president of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce, requested the donation on the golf course’s behalf.
“Last year we asked for $5,000 and y’all approved it,” he said. “This year we are asking for the same thing.”
He said the course plans to have a tournament in October and another in November.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep the course open, and it’s all run by volunteers,” Sowell said.
City Manager Thomas Salazar said the funds will come from the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax.
“It’s awesome — a wonderful thing you do,” Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Roberts said of Sowell and those who operate the golf course.
Sowell said the course has been able to host more scholarship tournaments to benefit the youth of the community.
As mentioned in a previous article in The Progress, the Council appointed 10 members to the city parks committee. The Council may add an 11th member later.
The appointed include: Becky Lopez, Sam Garcia, Rose Dove Burch, Angie Ponce, Adrian Zermano, Leon Martinez, Ellie Muniz, Sandra Martinez, Darrell Pullin and Drusanne Hunter.
The committee will focus on adopting a new parks master plan to update the previous one that is at least a decade old.
“A parks master plan is not required for a city of this size, however, because of the competitive nature of obtaining grants (through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department), it is recommended,” said Ray De Los Santos, a consultant with Santos McBain Management and Planning of Corpus Christi.
The committee will gather input from Three Rivers residents regarding what improvements or additions they would like to see.
During the public comments section of the meeting, a Three Rivers resident asked the Council to consider adding gravel to a trail at Kopplin Park and putting a light in at the south end of the park.
“We’re working on a lot of things related to the park, and with regard to re-graveling (the trail), we can look into it,” said Mayor Felipe Martinez.
He noted that restrooms were scheduled to arrive at the park on Sept. 19, and that there are other improvements in the works as well; “it’s just taking time.”
Another item the parks committee will consider is the possibility of a splash pad being located in Three Rivers.
“I have been asked by citizens why we can’t have one here,” said council member Becky Lopez. “I think it’s a good idea. We need to explore funding and determine how it would be maintained.”
Council member Chris Licona said he is also in favor of exploring this possibility, and asked that the parks committee consider it.
De Los Santos suggested the committee get public feedback on a splash pad as park of a parks master plan.
Roberts said she is also in support of community splash pad.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “Hopefully with new grants coming, there will be money for it.”
In other action, the Council:
• Approved a variance for a food establishment to operate at 408 E. LeRoy St. The site will not feature a full restaurant, but will instead serve food items such as snow cones, nachos, chili dogs and fruit cups.
The Council approved the request with the provision that there be no major cooking at the restaurant, just warming of food items in a crock pot.
The restaurant would likely be open from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with weekend hours to be determined, but possibly from 2 p.m. until 6 or 7 p.m.
A total of 13 notifications were sent to local homeowners, and no responses were received either in support of or against the proposal.
• Approved the purchase of a new pump for the wastewater lift station for $14,800.
“We had a pump go out, and found it would cost $8,000 to $9,000 to repair the pump, with only a 30-day warranty,” Salazar said.
The new pump will have a five-year warranty, and could be used as needed at either of the city’s lift stations.
“We do have the funds,” said city public works employee Darell Pulling. He noted that the money will come from the Sanitary Sewer Overflow fund, which is required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. A total of $20,000 annually is designated for this fund each year in Three Rivers.
• Approved the possibility of selling Mollie Street to three residents who live in that area. The city would maintain an easement for gas and sewer lines in that area.
The buyers would be responsible for any survey, appraisal or related fees.
• Heard a report from city Human Resources Director Punky Kerr on possible cost of living increases for city employees. Those increase were calculated at 2, 3, 4 or 5 percent, and did not include overtime pay.
Kerr noted that a 2 percent increase would cost the city approximately $33,237.
• Held public hearings to gather input on the proposed 2019-2020 fiscal year city budget and tax rate (detailed in the Sept. 4 issue of The Progress). There was not public comment during the hearings.
• Approved employing the same building contractor for the local Home Program through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
A total of four homes in the area are scheduled to be built through the program, on Hill, Martin, Hackberry and Adlof streets. A fifth home could be built through the program. Cost of constructing the homes is approximately $100,000 each.
