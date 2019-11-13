GEORGE WEST – It took nearly seven months from the time she was indicted, but Live Oak County Auditor Tragina Smith was found not guilty of ongoing theft charges by a Live Oak County jury on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the courtroom of the Live Oak County Justice Center.
Several friends and family members, including Smith’s son, Preston, celebrated the verdict with her.
Smith told her supporters that she would be back at work Monday, only to be reminded that Monday was a holiday and she would have one more day off before returning to her office.
For both sides, the process was likely too long in coming, and Live Oak County had to operate without Smith’s services for several months, including during the annual county budget process, until her date in court was complete.
Visibly relieved, Smith voiced eagerness to return to work and business as usual.
Asked after the verdict was announced what she would like people to know, Smith said, “I’m not guilty.”
Smith had been charged with falsifying county documents in order to defraud her ex-husband, William Smith, of additional funds related to insurance coverage for their children.
The jury reached a unanimous decision after deliberating about a hour and 20 minutes.
However, the pronouncement of justice was delayed a few more minutes. The judge announced that although the jury had reached a verdict, several jury members were smokers and they wanted to take a smoke break before announcing their decision.
After several minutes passed, the forewoman of the jury handed the decision to a bailiff, and Presiding Judge Sid L. Harle read the not guilty verdict.
Smith’s record will be expunged so she will be able to quickly return to work.
Smith was represented by Terry Shamsie and John Gilmore. The state was represented by Charles Falck and Christina Lee.
County Treasurer Nancy Coquat was the first witness to take the stand during trial testimony.
One issue that arose was a lunch that Smith and Coquat had after Smith had been investigated by Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby and charged.
Coquat said the sheriff called and told her that she should not be disccuing the trial with Smith, and Coquat told her that she was not, that the two are longtime friends and that when they had lunch together they did not talk about the trial.
Attorney Lee asked Coquat asked Coquat to identify handwriting on county documents as belonging to Tragina, which she did, and then noted that the documents shown did not contain the same information as what county insurance documents showed.
William Smith, the ex-husband of Tragina Smith, was the second witness called.
He testified that the couple were married until May 2009, and that the divorce decree stipulated that he pay $350 per month child support and half of children’s medical insurance premiums.
The cost of that insurance changed over the years, although from 2011 until 2016, William Smith paid $304.85 for medical support (originally labeled as health insurance premiums).
In 2013, William Smith’s monthly child support obligations were increased to $2,000 per month, and the medical support of $304.85 was made retroactive.
William Smith had sought full custody of the children in 2013, but his request was denied.
William Smith had accused Tragina Smith of falsifying documents in order to obtain more money than she was entitled to for children’s health insurance reimbursement.
Asked by Falck if he would have paid a higher amount than required, William Smith answered that he would not have, answering that he would have paid only his obligation under the law.
Asked by Falck what happened in 2016, William Smith said, “I discovered she ws overcharged me.
“I kind of got a gut feeling when she sent me those forms (related to insurance costs) that something wasn’t right, so I looked into it.”
William Smith said he started questioning the county treasurer and finally was able to obtain one of the county’s insurance forms from another county employee.
“I knew she was overcharging me and I wanted to pay the right amount,” Smith said.
Shamsie then questined William Smith, and noted that his annual salary increased from $66,000 in 2009 to $77,000 in 2010, and was $195,000 2011, yet child support was only $350 per month until a child support modification hearing in 2013.
Shamsie also noted that medical support is not the same thing as medical insurance, noting that it also includes things not covered by health insurance, including transportation to and from the doctor’s office.
Shamsie also noted that William Smith made $2.25 million from the sale of real estate in 2012, but said that he did not increase his contributions to child support or child medical support at that time.
Shamsie then asked William Smith about his connection to Busby, who investigated the charges against Tragina Smith.
“You have a strong relationship with the sheriff?” Shamsie asked.
William Smith said he has been playing poker with the sheriff on a weekly basis since 1997, and added that he also does the tax returns for the sheriff and his wife.
Shamsie asked William Smith if he thought a relationship could taint an investigation.
“If they’re not honest,” William Smith said.
“You would agree with me that the sheriff’s relatonship with you is quite tight, right?” Shamsie asked.
“No,” William Smith said.
“He trusts you with finncial documents,” Shamsie answered.
“You talk to Sheriff Busby at least once a week playing poker, right?”
“Correct,” William Smith answered.
Shamsie asked if Busby, William Smith and the other men attending the poker games talked about relationships during the game.
“No, I don’t tell that to anybody,” William Smith said.
“Did Sheriff Busby in all those years every complain about the auditor’s office (led by Tragina Smith) and how she was tough on him?” Shamsie asked.
“Occassionally,” William Smith answered.
Falck objected, saying that was hearsay evidence, which was sustained.
Shamsie asked William Smith if Busby ever talked to him about reimbursement that the county auditor’s office denied his department.
“He mentioned she (Tragina Smith) denied what they were requesting,” William Smith answered.
“How many times?” Shamsie asked.
“Maybe twice at the most,” William Smith said.
Shamsie then asked William Smith about numerous times that Tragina Smith asked for medical support which he did not pay.
“I paid for everything I knew of,” William Smith said.
“She disputes that,” Shamsie said. “She disputes that you fulfilled your obligations.”
Steven Thompson with the Texas Attorney General’s Office Criminal Prosecution Division, said he examined records related to reimbursements for children’s medical insurance that William Smith paid to Tragina Smith over the years.
“I believe the amount William Smith paid was in excess of the amount withheld (for medical insurance premiums) from Tragina Smith’s pay,” Thompson testified.
He noted that the excess amount that William Smith paid was $11,006.82.
“Does the (2013) modification override the previous divorce decree as to William Smith’s obligations to financilly support his children?” Shamsie asked Thompson.
“I don;t know that I can answer that,” Thompson said.
Shamsie said anything extra that Traguina Smith received for her children should not be classified as child support or reimbursement for medical insurance, but as medical support.
Shamsie asked Thompson if he reviewed all the records related to the sale of property or other proceeds William Smith had received.
“My scope is limited to 50 percent of medical insurance and beyond that I am not here to talk about,” Thompson said.
Falck said any falsifying of documents is still a crime.
“There’s nothing in the order that says one of the parties can cheat another,” he said, “but it’s still against the law.”
The state rested at the end of the first day of testimony, and the defense rested at the beginning of the second day of the trial.
The charges against Tragina Smith were read, in which she was charged with ongoing theft, and her plea of not guilt was noted.
The theft was said to have occurred between Sept. 1, 2011 and June 2016, and amounted to between $2,500 and $30,000, according to the charge.
During closing arguments, Lee with the Attorney General’s Office said state’s exhibits showed Tragina Smith’s handwriting on documents, adding “you can’t talk your way out of it,” and said that Smith “used her position to commit a crime.
“It’s not complicated. She wanted to get a little extra from her ex-spouse ... I get it. But she can’t use her position to do that.
“You don’t get to lie and they get the benefit. That’s not how it works. It’s just not that complicated. ... We want the best people to represent us, and that’s why you have to find her guilty.”
Shamsie, during closing arguments, said he appreciated smalltowns, adding that smalltown values include an obligation to take care of the elderly and that children are more important than money.
“Willie Smith was upset about child support being raised from $350 to $2,000 a month. ...”
Shamsie also focused on the difference between medical support obligations vs. children’s health insurance.
“They’re trying to retry the family law case and say ‘don’t pay attention to it, the judge was tricked,’” he said.
He noted that this case was considered so important that the local judges and district attorneys recused themselves to avoid any conflict of interest.
“Let me tell you where a fair trial starts — at the initial complaint,” Shamsie said. “Who’s going to do the investigation. We all know who did the investigation, Sheriff Busby. There was a conflict because he played poker with Willie Smith and had his tax returns done by Willie.
“At some point, you’ve got to ask yourself if that is a truly independent investigation.”
Shamsie added that Tragina Smith did not defraud William Smith.
“She did not deprive Willie of any of his money — that money belonged to her and her children under court order.”
Shamsie alleged that Busby and William Smith conspired against Tragina Smith.
“We can deduce what happened,” he said. “These guys played poker and devised a common enemy — the ex-wife, the county auditor.
“The burden of proof never shifts, and if there’s a hole in their story, if you have a reasonable doubt ... We are not here to decide if Tragina is an innocent, lily white, lovable person. If you have reasonable doubt, your verdict is not guilty.”
Shamsie said the investigation was not impartial.
“If someone investigates you for a crime, would you want their poker buddy doing the investiagtion?” he asked.
“Pause and ask yourself, do you actually have enough evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to convict Tragina of a felony offense?”
AG Attorney Falck said the facts in the case were simple.
“The defendant thought she was smarter than anybody else,” he said. “The key to the case is if money was taken by deception.
“Oh my goodness does the defense want to talk about anything else but deception. It’s very simple ... He’ll trust me, I will deceive him and I’ll get more money.”
Falck said knowledge of William Smith’s sale of land was a motive, and led to deception with the intent to deprive.
“Entitlement is not a defense to a crime,” he said.
“The defense wants you to think the 2013 order makes this not a crime. ... There’s nothing in the modification that says deception is OK.”
Falck said the issue was not that Busby conducted the investigation, but that documents were falsified.
“You want to know what corruption is? It’s not playing poker,” he said. “It’s changing county forms for your own benefit. That scheme is clear. That pattern of deceptions stops this week.
“This isn’t about the sheriff, it’s not about family law, it’s about deception.”
The jury began deiberations about 10:40 a.m., and the not guilty verdict was announced about 12:20 p.m.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.