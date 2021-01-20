Live Oak County Public Health Coordinator Tina Crowe said her department has not received any COVID-19 vaccines yet, but she is working to get them soon.
“We have applied and we are trying to get it here,” she said. “We have to be set up as a vendor, but we already give vaccines so that should make it easier.”
The public health department, located in the Live Oak County Courthouse Annex, does have flu vaccines and flu mist available on site.
“Hopefully, when the (COVID-19 vaccine) arrives, we will be able to offer it on a first come, first served basis,” Crowe said. “Obviously our elderly population will receive priority and then those who are immune compromised.”
While the health department waits for vaccines to arrive, those who want or need them sooner have other options, Crowe said.
“If people need them sooner ... contact South Texas Family Planning and H-E-B pharmacy in Beeville,” she said.
