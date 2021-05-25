by Jeff Osborne
Editor
Live Oak County leaders adopted a trio of resolutions aimed to protect gun rights, affirm other Constitutional rights and declared a local state of disaster in response to the continuing border crisis which has reached Live Oak County and neighboring areas.
“If a county declares a disaster, it could possibly open up funding (in the future),” County Judge Jim Huff said. He noted that Gov. Greg Abbott had encouraged counties that were suffering from sustained crime stemming from human smuggling and an influx of illegal aliens to make these declarations.
The commissioners court re-adopted a resolution originally approved in December 2020 recognizing Live Oak County as a Second Amendment safe haven. It reaffirms the gun ownership rights detailed in both the federal and state constitutions and states that any unlawful restrictions regarding legally owned firearms will not be enforced in the county.
A second resolution which reaffirms the commissioners court’s support for the U.S. Constitution and “the rights and liberties contained therein.”
Commissioners declared it is their “sacred oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and laws of the United States and the state of Texas” and pledged to support the Constitution “through setting policy, writing budgets and directing county resources.”
The resolution also declared support for Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby “in his efforts to keep the peace, enforce the laws and safeguard the safety of the people of Live Oak County while simultaneously preserving, protecting and defending the rights of our citizens.”
The resolution further said the commissioners court would “pledge that we will continually work to ensure that Live Oak County is a community where Constitutional rights, freedoms and liberties are preserved, protected and defended, and passed on to the next generation, so help us God.”
A document declaring a local state of disaster in response to the border crisis is something county residents have asked the court to consider adopting at multiple meetings this spring. At their May 10 meeting, the commissioners court did so.
The declaration is posted in the courthouse and will be available on the Live Oak County website.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•