The border crisis doesn’t just stay on the border, it is also having an impact on communities throughout South Texas, including Live Oak County, and concerns about the crisis led several local residents to talk to the Live Oak County Commissioners Court during an April 12 meeting.
Roberta Dobie of Whitsett said she is concerned and wants to know about county plans to address the issues locally.
“I want to know if emergency management has addressed the bailouts (of illegal immigrants) and has Live Oak County done any kind of planning, including possibly housing possible coming here,” she said.
“I hope we can make our county a sanctuary area where we do not host people coming over. We are so close and have so many issues in our county.”
Jim Huff mentioned the Operation Stonegarden grant which Live Oak and McMullen counties received (which was detailed in the April 8 issue of The Progress) which will result in $368,000 in federal funds being sent to help secure the area.
“The information on the bailouts is pretty scary,” Huff said. “As far as plans to house anyone, the answer is no. I don’t think that’s something that will happen, I just really don’t. You hear about the bailouts but I also think about the ones that we don’t hear about.”
He referred to the county’s location on Interstate 37, U.S. Highway 281 and U.S. Highway 59 (the future Interstate 69) as both a blessing and a curse for the area.
“It’s just like with (transportation of) hazardous chemicals ... we might not sleep at night if we knew what was coming through,” Huff said.
“We have not been contacted nor have we entertained the idea of housing (immigrants) here.”
One local resident mentioned that the former nursing home in Three Rivers (located behind Our Savior Lutheran Church) and the closed Three Rivers Inn & Suites might become potential locations for immigrants, and asked what would happen if a private organization wanted to use those facilities for immigrant housing.
“I don’t know that we can stop it, but we can question it,” Huff said. “We’ve had no conversations with anyone about housing people,” adding that he believed the focus would be on locating immigrants to larger areas with more infrastructure and employment opportunities.”
Another resident asked if it’s possible that someone in the area is helping illegal immigrants by providing a safe house in an abandoned building.
“Not that we are aware of, but you need to visit with the Sheriff (Larry Busby) about that,” Huff said. “The bailouts and immigration are big topics right now. It is something I don’t see going away. I think our government has worked on this — it is a problem.”
Grace Wilson, a George West resident, described a scary situation where she felt cornered and threatened outside a local business in the middle of the day.
“I knew I needed to get away — I didn’t feel safe,” she said. “I come to you as public servants — one of the things you do is make sure people in the community are safe. I no longer feel safe. In my opinion I think the cartels and (drug and human) trafficking has allowed this to happen.
“There are small towns like Raymondville (in the Valley) and the local government there is helping immigrants and saying it’s a good thing. I don’t know why some in government are in such a hurry to destroy America. In two weeks when you have your next meeting (April 30), things are only going to be worse. Please take this seriously. It is happening (crime and illegal immigration) and it’s getting closer to us.”
Live Oak County resident Laura Briscoe also expressed concerns about the possibility of housing immigrants locally.
“Would a private owner be able to contract with the federal government to house people without the knowledge of local government?” she asked.
“I can only go back a few years ... a private company was going to put together a plan,” Huff said. “We knew about it and voiced our opinions, and it didn’t come to fruition. In the discussions, they were even going to have a school.”
County Commissioner Donna Mills said the commissioners court was aware of that proposal.
“They did send a request for (opening a facility) in the eastern part of the county and wanted to talk to us,” she said.
Regarding any recent proposals, “we’ve not been contacted about any of that,” Huff said. “We all have a solid opinion that we need to keep our county safe. It all goes back to location, location, location. We have an oversized sheriff’s office for a county our size, but with our location we need it.”
The increase in response to bailouts and crime in the corridor that includes the major interstate and U.S. highways has also led to an increased state law enforcement presence, said County Commissioner Richard Lee.
“We have a (Texas Department of Public Safety) station here and for many years it was further south,” he said.
“We have a DPS sergeant stationed here, and we used to share one with Bee County, but now we have our own because of traffic in this area,” Huff said.
As far as immigration issues, “even though the state is involved, these are federal decisions in how we’re operating,” Huff said.
Wilson, who had earlier voiced her concerns about feeling unsafe, said she did appreciate the county’s strong stand on defending gun ownership rights.
“I want to say thank y’all so much for protecting our gun rights,” she said. “You’re more than welcome,” Huff said.
