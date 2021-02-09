Although Live Oak and McMullen counties do not have a hospital within their borders, there are resources for local residents who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and those resources should increase in the near future.
“I know Live Oak Health Clinic in Three Rivers offers them, as well as Christus Spohn in Beeville,” said Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff.
Although some hospitals, such as Otto Kaiser Memorial in Kenedy, are limiting COVID-19 vaccines to residents of that county aged 65 and older, other areas are making the vaccine available without the residency requirements.
However, one requirement for almost all of the COVID-19 vaccines available is that those receiving them must register in advance and have their name on a list in order for people to receive the vaccine.
“It’s important that people register in advance,” Huff said.
Tina Crowe, the Live Oak County Health Department director, has a list compiled of those who want to receive the vaccines, as well as locations where people can receive them. She said that as of late January, there were at least 450 people — and possibly well over 600 — from Live Oak County on the waiting list to receive the vaccine.
“Out of that number, I’ve been crossing it off as people receive the vaccine,” Crow said. On a recent day, 75 people from Live Oak County traveled to Nueces County to get the shot.
One of the main vaccine sites from people in the area is the Richard M. Bourchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown. Huff said that Live Oak County Emergency Management Coordinator Bobby Joe Stewart has gotten volunteers from Live Oak County to assist with the process.
“Nueces County has been very gracious in coordinating things for us, and our (local) office calls everyone on the list as vaccines become available,” Huff said. “It is still hit or miss, but at least the process is underway.”
While COVID-19 shots are expected to be a significant boost against the disease, just as with flu vaccines, they are no guarantee that people will not come down with some form of the disease.
“Just because you’ve gotten the shot doesn’t mean you’re invulnerable,” Huff said. “Those receiving the vaccines should still wear their mask in public, continue social distancing, the usual handwashing and hand sanitizer use that they would otherwise do.”
COVID-19 shots are also coming to McMullen County.
“We have 100 vaccines that will be available at the McMullen Community Health Clinic,” said McMullen County Judge James Teal. Anyone in McMullen County who is interested in receiving the vaccine should call the clinic at 361-274-3690.
The McMullen County clinic and the Live Oak Community Health Center in Three Rivers are both part of the Atascosa Health Center which is based in Pleasanton. To reach the Live Oak Clinic, call 361-786-3618.
The Live Oak County Health Department should soon be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccines in its office at the Live Oak County Courthouse Annex.
“We are still working on being able to give the vaccine here,” Crow said. “We are excited about finally being able to do that, hopefully in the next couple of weeks.”
At this point, the vaccine is only being given to people over the age of 65 or those with underlying health concerns, such as heart issues, hypertension, COPD and obesity. Both the George West and Three Rivers school districts also are working with the health department in an effort to offer vaccines to school staff, Crowe said.
“We are thankful for the resources we have available in Nueces County and Bee County, and hopefully we will be able to offer it here, soon,” she said.
To be placed on the waiting list for Live Oak County, call the health department at 361-449-8024.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•