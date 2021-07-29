Cuero trip sparks ideas for LOC

A recent trip to Cuero has helped spark enthusiasm and generate ideas for renovation projects in Live Oak County – particularly the West Hotel located just a couple blocks from the Live Oak County Courthouse.
Representatives from Live Oak County visited the old English-German School in Cureo that had fallen into disrepair and was renovated.
“It’s similar to what we hope to do with the West Hotel,” said Mary Margaret Campbell, chairman of the Live Oak County Historical Commission and a founding board member of the Live Oak Historical Foundation (LOHF). The first item on the organization’s agenda is to restore the West Hotel, which is more than a century old and is located in the 100 block of Houston Street in George West.
Those making the trip from Live Oak County included Glynis Strause, Cindi Robinson, Bernard Lemley, Peggy Skoruppa and Campbell with the historical commission, Robin McKinney with the George West Chamber of Commerce and others interested in renovation, including Ray and Jan Harris, Patrick Burns, Beverly Meider and Patsy Crocker.
“Glynis, who is very familiar with Cuero, also conducted a driving tour of the city, showing us various historic buildings that have been restored/renovated/saved,” Campbell said.
Several of those visiting Cuero had favorable comments about the trip.
“It was truly amazing to see what a community can do to save its history,” Mckinney said.
“I enjoyed the museum. The whole town is an inspiration of what can be accomplished,” Robinson said.
“The trip to Cuero was a great experience and affirmation that our West Hotel project realistically is within our grasp,” Ray Harris said.
“We enjoyed seeing all the old buildings restored in Cuero, and we hope to do the same for the West Hotel,” Burns said.
Strause said seeing what has been accomplished in Cuero is an inspiration for those seeking to preserve Live Oak County’s historic treasures, including the West Hotel.
“The trip to the Chisholm Trail Museum in Cuero by members of the Live Oak County Historical Commission and others who are interested in historic renovation was a memorable day of investigation and storytelling,” she said. “What we saw and learned is that it truly does take a community to keep that community from falling and to make it a place in which we can all be proud.
“The English-German School was posed for demolition when the CTHM took possession and restored it.”
She added that one of the people key to many Cuero rebuilding efforts is offering his advice to help Live Oak County’s efforts.
“Mr. Robert Oliver, president of the (Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum) toured the West Hotel and has given an initiating committee of the Live Oak County Historical Foundation that will proceed with the purchase, restoration, and sustainable development of the West Hotel and perhaps other sites vital information on the process of saving these kinds of buildings,” Strause said.
