GEORGE WEST – Determined to preserve the community’s status as the Storytelling Capital of Texas despite the demise of George West Storyfest, the Dobie West Theatre Board will host “A Day of Stories” on Nov. 2 to help keep the spirit of storytelling alive in Live Oak County.
“I love the oral tradition and I love preserving stories, and this will gather the essence of Storyfest with storytelling in the theater,” said Glynis Holm Strause, president of the museum board.
Helping boost the theatre board’s efforts, the George West City Council voted on Aug. 15 to award the group $5,000 to help advertise and host the event.
Part of the day of storytelling will include the popular Texas State Liars Contest, and invitations for that event have already been sent.
The day of stories is also partnering with the Live Oak County Historical Commission to host local dignitaries and storytellers Jim Huff, the Live Oak County judge, and Larry Busby, the Live Oak County sheriff.
Huff was elected to his position in 1986 and Busby was elected to his role in 1980, making the duo two of the longest-serving county leaders at the same time in Texas.
“They will hopefully tell not about when we went to jail, but interesting stories,” Strause joked.
A Day of Stories will also include a popular telling of ghost stories to help culminate the event.
Unlike the previous Storyfest, this will not be the same type of festival with booths but will be centered at the theatre.
Nevertheless, details of the event are still coming together, and Strause mentioned that there is the possibility of food booths or trucks participating in the celebration.
“This is a collaborative effort — something to help preserve our status as the Storytelling Capital of Texas moniker,” Strause said. “We will start the event about 1 p.m. and it will wrap up when the telling of ghost stories is finished, probably about 9 p.m.”
The traditional Dobie Dichos event, which focuses on the words of legendary author and Live Oak County native J. Frank Dobie, is scheduled the night before, and Strause said she hoped many of the people attending that event would also participate in A Day of Stories.
“A lot of the audience for Dobie Dichos will hopefully be interested in A Day of Stories,” she said.
“We will be cross-pollinating if you will – one event will advance and benefit the other.”
George West City Councilwoman Patricia Clifton asked if the city had the $5,000 left over from its hotel taxes to help fund the event.
“We actually have more,” interim City Manager Shirley Holm said, adding that proceeds from the hotel taxes from this quarter alone would fund both Dobie Dichos and A Day of Stories.
A Day of Stories will include presentations by professional storytellers Tim Tingle and Sue Kuentz.
