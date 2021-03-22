Whenever the city of Three Rivers has needed a job to be done, for 40 years it has been able to rely on Arturo Garza.
That expertise is appreciated under any circumstances, but after the recent deep freeze took a heavy toll on pipes throughout the area, it was needed more than ever. Garza, who is the city’s lead backhoe operator, was a crucial member of the response crew that helped to get the city’s water services up and running after unusual and extreme weather caused problems.
“He’s been a backhoe operator with the city all 40 years,” said City Administrator Thomas Salazar. “Any time we have a leak, he does the digging for us and he does a tremendous job. Even though he can’t hear that doesn’t stop him and he does excellent work. Rarely have there been any problems.”
Garza’s deafness is an issue he has worked to overcome, and although he doesn’t speak in the same manner that many are accustomed to, he is able to communicate with his fellow city workers and his ability to get the job done individually is matched by his aptitude for being part of a team, as well.
“You can ask him where stuff is and he’ll remember, lines that were placed underground years ago,” Salazar said. “He is very deliberate. He really does a great job for us. After the freeze we had our hands full. We had a 12-inch water main burst and he was out there with the rest of the guys. We worked from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. (a 15 1/2-hour shift) and our guys did a great job, and Arturo was an important part of that.”
Garza’s dedication is a testament to his strong commitment to the community, Salazar said.
“He’s really a great asset to the city of Three Rivers, and we’re glad to have him,” Salazar said.
With the help of an interpreter, Garza said he enjoys working for the city.
Asked what he liked most about his job, Garza simply replied, “Everything.”
Three Rivers Human Resources Director Punky Kerr said Garza’s attitude and consistency is impressive.
“It’s been a blessing to have him as an employee here,” she said. “He’s an inspiration to us all.”
