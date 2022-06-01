In an effort to alleviate the nationwide infant formula shortages that have plagued the country for the past several months, President Joe Biden recently invoked the Defense Production Act of 1950.
While the president grew ire from several opponents on not acting sooner on the crisis, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) applauded Biden’s recent actions, after being one of 20 House members to sign H. Con. Res. 90, calling on the president to do so.
“The baby formula shortage we are experiencing is an emergency situation requiring immediate action,” stated Congressman Gonzalez “The federal government has an obligation to the American people to address this in an efficient, safe and healthy manner. No child should ever go hungry, and no parent should ever have to struggle to feed their children.”
Further, the House also passed the Infant Formula Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022 (HR 7790), providing $28 million in emergency funding to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. While addressing the current situation, the funding would also allow officials to identify steps to prevent similar crises in the future.
Currently, HR 7790 has been passed to the Senate, where it awaits approval.
Shortly after announcing he would invoke the Defense Production Act, Biden also announced the creation of Operation Fly Formula, which allows the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture to import infant formula from abroad using the Defense Department’s commercial planes.
In a video posted to the White House website, Biden said he has directed his administration “to do everything possible to ensure there’s enough safe baby formula and that it’s quickly reaching families that need it the most.
“This is one of my top priorities.”
