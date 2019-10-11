Diamond Gala: GWEF hosts fundraiser featuring Diamond Rio

By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
GEORGE WEST – Denim and Diamonds is back, and this year the annual fundraiser for the George West Education Foundation’s emphasis on diamonds is more appropriate than ever.
Local residents will have the opportunity to enjoy the music of country powerhouse Diamond Rio and also support education during the education foundation’s major fundraiser on Oct. 19 at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds.
Best known for their No. 1 hit “Meet in the Middle,” (1991) Diamond Rio had four other No. 1 country hits, as well: “How Your Love Makes Me Feel” (1997), “One More Day” (2001), “Beautiful Mess” (2002), and “I Believe” (2003).
Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums, three of which were designated as platinum by the Recording Industry Artists of America for sales of more than one million each and five which were certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 each.
The band has had 22 Top 10 singles and have won several awards for their country sounds.
One of the interesting things to note is that the band enjoys raising money for charity, helping nonprofits earn more than $1 million and earning the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
Opening for Diamond Rio will be the band Fast Movin’ Train, a New Braunfels-based band which features classic country hits of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.
The band features Gary Glenn who grew up in Three Rivers and will bring his own special brand of Live Oak County flair to the celebration.
Last spring, the GWEF donated $184,657.28 to benefit the students of George West Independent School District.
Tickets for the event cost $150 each, $1,250 for a table for 10 or $5,000 for a VIP sponsorship.
In addition to entertainment, those attending will be treated to supper and also have a chance to bid on a variety of donated items via a silent auction.
In the eight years since the GWEF began, the foundation has given more than $870,000 in grants for public education in George West.
“Our next goal is upon us and it will be a coin toss if we can hit that 1 million mark this year or next,” said a newsletter sent out by the GWEF.
“Either way, our community is blessed beyond measure. We would find this endeavor impossible without many prayers and good intentions.”
The foundation’s newsletter makes clear that it is not attempting to top the 2018 Denim and Diamonds fundraiser that brought in $184,000 in one night for the GWEF and featured Texas country star Pat Green.
Each year stands on its own, the newsletter noted, adding “we have no doubt that this year will be beyond amazing featuring two hot acts.”
More information about the foundation can be found online at www.gweducationfoundatiom.org.
To ask questions, contact GWEF Board President Darlene Rhodes at 361-850-0813 or Vice President Brooke Goebel at 361-449-7853.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.