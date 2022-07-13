District 12 4-H recently announced election results. Chosen to serve Live Oak County at upcoming state and district meetings are Kyndal Kopplin and Matthew Vanway.
Grace Marshall, the Family and Community Health Extension agent for Live Oak and McMullen counties, congratulated the new officers and stated this is “one of the highest honors in 4-H.
Kopplin is currently the first vice president and Vanway is the second vice president for the 4-H.
Texas 4-H programs offer agriculture and environmental knowledge, skills, leadership training and STEM education throughout the community. For example, the Texas 4-H Congress is July 17-20 in Austin. Participants will take on legislator, lobbyists and press corps roles in order to understand state’s legislative process.
For additional information regarding 4-H membership contact Marshall at grace.marshall@ag.tamu.edu.
