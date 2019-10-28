The 9th annual Dobie Dichos event, with “campfires, chili con carne and the words of J. Frank Dobie” presented by the George West Storyfest Association, Inc., will be held Friday, Nov. 1, from 6-10 p.m. in Oakville.
The event will be held at the historic Oakville Jailhouse, located at 107 Curry St. in Oakville, and honors Live Oak County’s most famous son, J. Frank Dobie, to celebrate his works and contributions to literature, folklore and storytelling. Performances and reading will be given by Celeste Walker, Sarah Bird, Sergio Troncoso, David Vickers, Chip Dameron, Scott McMahon, Sue Kuentz and Tish Hinojosa. For more information and tickets, visit dobiedichos.com.