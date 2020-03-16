Dobie West cancels Patsy Cline tribute concert

Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre has decided to postpone the concert of Patsy Torres’s tribute to Patsy Cline due to the declarations from both George West City and Live Oak County of a public health emergency because of the corona virus concerns.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Manhunt continues in Bee County
- Weekend wind turbine fire leaves more questions than answers on public’s safety
- Ulivia “Liv” Lace Salinas
- Coronavirus, the flu, their impact — and infamy
- Princely efforts of man nicknamed ‘El Sapo’
- Video uploaded to Instagram after Kenedy MS altercation
- Cougar men rout Victoria, 109-79
- Local schools serving free meals during closure
- New industries with ties to China, Europe brace for COVID-19
- There could be only one
Images
Collections
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 28
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 25
-
Apr 25
-
May 16
-
May 21
Most Popular
Articles
- Manhunt continues in Bee County
- Weekend wind turbine fire leaves more questions than answers on public’s safety
- Ulivia “Liv” Lace Salinas
- Coronavirus, the flu, their impact — and infamy
- Princely efforts of man nicknamed ‘El Sapo’
- Video uploaded to Instagram after Kenedy MS altercation
- Cougar men rout Victoria, 109-79
- Local schools serving free meals during closure
- New industries with ties to China, Europe brace for COVID-19
- There could be only one