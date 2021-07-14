A recent concert by the band Backward Troubadour with special local guests Tim Humphrey and Chisholm Mills of George West signaled that Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre is fully back in the concert business.
The summer performance was the first of its kind at the theatre since COVID-19 canceled concerts at the venue in 2020.
The band played mostly country tunes with a few rock ‘n’ roll and blues songs mixed in, and set the stage for several other concerts planned for the theatre, as a Legends of Country series that was interrupted by the pandemic resumes.
“We are so happy to see y’all – we know there’s 100 other places you could be on a Saturday night,” band member MIke Anthony told the audience. “We’re glad that y’all chose to spend it with us.”
Humphrey, who joined the band on stage for several songs after an intermission, also thanked people attending the event.
“Thank you for coming out to support entertainment here at Dobie West Theatre,” he said. “We definitely appreciate that support and are thankful to be able to have a place like this where people can enjoy good music and a great time in our own community.”
Events like the concert help fulfill the mission of the theatre said Glynis Strause, board president for the theatre association.
“It’s all about offering culture, arts and entertainment,” Strause said as during a pause in the concert. “This is the reason why we’re here.”
The theatre attracts people not only from the local community but from throughout the region, and the June concert helped to kick off an upcoming concert series that has been successful in 2019 and early 2020 before the pandemic shut things down.
Upcoming concerts in the Legends of Country Music series scheduled at Dobie West Theatre include:
• 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Patsy Torres and the Cactus Band as Patsy Cline
• 7 p.m. Oct. 16 , Dean Miller
• 7 p.m. Nov. 13, Dion Pride
The cost for each of these concerts is $25.
Other events scheduled for the theatre include:
• 7 p.m. July 17, vintage movie “Cat Ball.”
• 7 p.m. Sept. 18, vintage movie “Rudy.”
• 7 p.m. Oct. 23, vintage movie “Wait Until Dark.”
• 6 p.m. Dec. 18, vintage movie “Scrooge” (1970)
Admission to vintage movies is free but popcorn and drink cost $3 and donations are accepted.
Also planned for the theatre are:
• 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28 and 3 p.m. Aug. 29, the play “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” featuring local actors, cost is $10.
• 1-7 p.m. Nov. 6, “A Day of Stories” featuring Bernadette Mason and Kim Lehman.
