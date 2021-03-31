The standard protocol when honoring someone for their contributions to the Dobie West Performing Arts Theater is to wait until they retire from active duty.
However, there are always exceptions, and the theater board decided to honor current member Patrick Burns for his ongoing dedication and donations to make the theater a better venue.
“Patrick has not only attended every board meeting — when there was not a (San Antonio) Spurs game — but Patrick is a walking encyclopedia of movie history, trivia, little-known facts and fascinating narratives across the history of motion pictures,” said board President Glynis Strause.
“Bringing his love of vintage movies, Patrick has helped us choose quality movies, underwritten the cost, secured the copyright permission to show them, bought the posters and provided his unique insight to each one.”
Burns purchased a new screen for the theater for $12,000, replacing an old screen of lesser quality that had to be pieced together before it could be used.
“This 16 (foot) by 20 (foot) screen now magically appears from the ceiling,” Strause said. “This is truly a unique feature of Dobie West Performing Arts Theater.
“We want to publicly thank Patrick for his donations, his knowledge and for sharing his love of the movies with George West and South Texas. Patrick Burns, you are our star.”
The vintage movies were a monthly feature at the theater before COVID-19 disrupted the schedule, and board members said they look forward to them being a regular feature again.
“Thank you all so much, I’m flabbergasted,” Burns said. “When I was 6 years old my family came to a movie right here, a black and white space opera called ‘Cat Girl from Mars.’ Another time we were supposed to see Peter Pan, but the film was lost and a western was shown instead.”
In 1960, the cast of the Alamo was staying at the St. Anthony Hotel in San Antonio and John Wayne was the star of the film.
Burns, who was 9 years old at the time, said his mother was staying at the hotel, and he got on the elevator there when Wayne stepped on, as well.
“I had a souvenir book about the movie, and John Wayne came over and signed it,” Burns said. “My grandmother told him all about who George West was. I don’t think he cared, but he was so polite.”
Burns said he has plenty of other movie stories to share, and he will likely do that when the vintage movies make their return to the theater.
