Approximately 13 area landowners concerned about the state’s prevailing and potentially devastating drought conditions signed up recently to hear advice for gaining assistance and ways to protect cattle presented by Texas experts.
The event, Drought Resources, sponsored by Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension and IDEXX Laboratories was held June 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Tilden.
Lyneigh Garza, administrative agricultural life assistant, said there is a need in McMullen and Live Oak counties to understand what financial resources may be available from the state especially regarding the drought situation. She called what local ranchers and farmers are facing a trilogy: water, resources and food. With Garza coordinating the event was Christine Lansford.
“They need this information,” Garza said. Ranchers and farmers were coming into her office and requesting guidance.
“We go through how to apply for some of the grants,” she said.
“People are not knowing how to go about applying during the different stages of drought,” she said. “We know we’re dry but who gets to decide” when grants or funding may be available.
In McMullen County, she said there are a couple of sorghum farm operations, and in Live Oak County, she said hay is a crop, and there is some corn and cotton grown, as well.
Attending and offering information on financial resources was Farm Service Agency Executive Director Darren Pruski. IDEXX Laboratories, a company that offers testing and services designed to enhance well-being of pets and livestock offered demonstrations of new chute side livestock pregnancy tests.
Of particular concern to many in both counties, though, is the care and protection of livestock during the intense heat that has gripped the region throughout June and now July.
Dr. Joe Paschal, Texas A&M professor and extension livestock specialist, explained to land owners just what constitutes a drought status and how to cope with the repercussions it brings. Paschal is stationed at the Texas AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Corpus Christi and he serves 37 counties in Extension Districts 11 (Gulf Coast) and 12 (South Texas).
“Droughty or dry weather is a fact of life in ranching in South Texas, paying attention to the rainfall, practicing good grazing management, having productive cows, and having good water for the animals to drink will go a long way to keeping the cost of a drought to a minimum,” he said.
Paschal said, “A state or federal declaration of drought is determined based on rainfall data collected from various sources.” Paschal explained that this data is “published as the Drought Monitor and is found at https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.”
Some best management practices for drought include slowing down pasture rotation a little, this allows a little more time for pastures you will be rotating to in the future to grow a little more grass and perhaps catch a rain. Conversely the opposite should be done if rain fall is abundant: rotate pastures faster to capture higher quality growth.
According to Paschal, the monitor establishes five levels of drought. These levels run from a category of D0: abnormally dry to D4: exceptional. Those determinations are based on rainfall or what he termed other water forms data.
Once a county is designated to be in a D3 or higher category, it is usually “immediately eligible for drought assistance from the USDA as provided through the Farm Service Agency, he said.
Counties that fall in a D2 category for a minimum of eight months may also become “eligible,” Paschal said, based he added on his understanding of the criteria.
Assistance is provided as a rebate on livestock supplementation costs, which he said is based on corn prices and is most often a percentage. Paschal recommended that ranchers and farmers should reach out to their local FSA office for clarification of what is the exact process locally.
“Best practices should be implemented before the drought occurs,” Paschal said. “I recommend that producers never have more than about 75% of the actual carrying capacity of their land.”
He explained that carrying capacity “indicates how many head of livestock that can graze a piece of land (farm or ranch) without hurting the grasses or land and without having to supplement the livestock.”
“If a ranch can carry 100 head or units then the recommendation to be sustainable in a drought is 75 head,” he added. “I also recommend that producers develop a drought early warning system that warns them that a drought might be in the near future.”
“A simple system I like compares the rainfall total of the past three months to the long term average rainfall, if the total is below the average I begin to pay more attention to the pastures and the cattle in preparation for drier weather conditions,” Paschal said.
With respect to livestock, ranchers should consider early weaning of “heavier, older calves and either selling them or feeding or developing them yourself,” he explained. Removing big calves earlier than usual reduces the nutrient requirements and needs of the cow by approximately 30 to 35%.
This allows the animal to “dry up” or stop lactating, and Paschal said this will not harm the unborn calf.
“In fact it may actually boost delivery of nutrients creating a healthier calf,” he said.
“Of course, in a severe drought only middle aged bred cows, ages 4 to 8 years, should be kept since older and younger cows will be less productive due to age,” he added.
Producers should also cull and market these animals early in a drought, taking advantage of the fact that these animals are in good condition and will bring a better price.
“It doesn’t hurt that prices for cull or market cows and bulls are high,” Paschal said.
He recommends that ranchers and farmers test hay and add any appropriate supplements during a drought situation Where some hay will not require much, there are hays that will do little more than provide what he called a “hollow belly cure.”
“It is important to know the nutritive value of your hay,” he said.
Of all the resources required by livestock, water is the “most critical nutrient,” he said, as cows in South Texas need in excess of 20 gallons of water per day to maintain production and to keep cool. Less than that amount can cause reduced performance and heat stress so make sure there is always enough clean water available to them to drink,” he said.
•baudet@mysoutex.com•