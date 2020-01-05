Drugs, cash, gun seized in recent arrest roundup

LIVE OAK COUNTY – Not only were nine suspects from Three Rivers and George West arrested in warrant roundups on drug charges in a Dec. 16 operation, but a significant amount of cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia, and a weapon were also seized in a significant sweep to combat narcotics in the area.
Lance Rathke, the narcotics investigator for the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, said 393 grams of THC (an active ingredient in marijuana), six bottle of codeine, marijuana, a shotgun and $14,910 in cash were taken from the property of those arrested.
One of the items seized during the raid was tabled “Stoney Patch,” and was designed to resembling the packaging on the popular Sour Patch brand of children’s candy.
Those arrested and their charges include:
• Justin Romero, 29, of George West, federal charge of intent to distribute methamphetamine, no bond.
• Russell Carvajal, 46, of George West, federal charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute methamphetamine, no bond.
• Kathy Jo Tate, 29, of Three Rivers, delivery of a controlled substance (felony 2/THC vaping cartridges), $35,000 bond.
• Joshua White, 31 of Three Rivers, delivery of a controlled substance (felony 2/THC vaping cartridges), $35,000 bond.
• George Guerra, 29, of Three Rivers, delivery of a controlled substance (felony 2/THC vaping cartridges), $35,000 bond.
• Joe Dominguez, 54, of Three Rivers, possession of a controlled substance (felony 3), $35,000 bond.
• Steven Villareal, 54, of George West, possession of a controlled substance (felony 3/cocaine, in a drug free zone), $35,000 bond.
• Angel Hernandez, 27, of Three Rivers, delivery of a controlled substance (felony 2/methamphetamine), $35,000 bond.
• Wesley Nelson, 20, of Three Rivers, delivery of a controlled substance (felony 2/methamphetamine), $35,000 bond.
