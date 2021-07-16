Earning an ‘A’ for historical preservation

While receiving Distinguished Service Awards may be “old hat” (a frequent occurrence) for the Live Oak County Historical Commission, it is nevertheless welcome and appreciated by commission members receiving the honors and by the Live Oak County Commissioners Court that supports them.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am – my gratitude and pride cannot be expressed in words – y’all have accomplished so many things,” County Judge Jim Huff told members of the historical commission. “This is my 35th year (as county judge) and I remember years when we had a lot of good people but not a lot of forward movement was accomplished.
“With this group, it’s hard to keep up with all the great things you are doing. Y’all are just outstanding and have brought the history of Live Oak County forward. When we project where we’re going next I always like to look at where we’ve come from. I appreciate you educating the public and I appreciate the outstanding work you’ve done. I could not be prouder of what you do. Congratulations.”
LOCHC Chairman Mary Margaret Campbell presented a copy of the report she submitted to the Texas Historical Commission which earned the group distinguished recognition for at least six consecutive years.
A press release from the state historical commission notes that the award is given to groups “for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities.
“Our preservation partners faced great challenges from the pandemic, but they redirected their efforts and ensured that history programming and preservation projects continued.”
