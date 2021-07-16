Earning an ‘A’ for historical preservation

The Live Oak County Historical Commission received a Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission for its annual report. Pictured outside the Live Oak County Courthouse are, from left, first row, LOHC Chairman Mary Margaret Campbell and Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff; second row, Peggy Skoruppa; third row, Gipper Nelson, Bernard Lemley, LOCHC Treasurer Leslie Walker and Cindi Robinson; fourth row, LOC Pct. 1 Commissioner Richard Lee and LOCHC Secretary Glynis Strause; fifth row, Pct. 3 Commissioner Mitchell Williams, LOC Clerk Ida Vasquez and LOCHC Vice Chair Nancy Coquat; sixth row LOC Pct. 4 Commissioner Emilio Garza and LOC Pct. 2 Commissioner Donna Mills. (Photo by Jeff Osborne)