George West voters will have the opportunity to decide on eight propositions on the city’s election ballot on Nov. 2, ranging from residency requirements for the city manager and police chief to the sale of alcohol within the city limits and to allow the possible sale of the city’s gas utility.
Among those items on the ballot are:
• Amending residency requirements for the city manager by allowing residence within a 70-mile radius of George West; and allowing a member of the city council to become an employee of the city after their voluntary discharge from office.
• Amending residency requirements for the chief of police by allowing residence within a 70-mile radius of George West.
• Allows the city manager to have the authority to make expenditures up to $10,000 and department heads to make expenditures up to $5,000 without the approval of city council.
• Increases the compensation of the mayor to $50 per meeting and compensation for council members to $40 per meeting; allows compensation for reasonable contracted or professional services by the mayor or council members not to exceed $6,000 per year, subject to the approval of the council.
• Mayor or council members may become an employee of the city immediately following their voluntary discharge from office.
• Mayor or mayor pro team may serve as the municipal judge without the requirement of appointing a successor.
• Legalizes the sale of alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.
• Allows the city to explore the option of selling its natural gas distributing system.
The city of Three Rivers is also exploring the possibility of selling its natural gas service, and that item will be on the ballot Nov. 2. City officials have explained that because of the growing cost of upkeep, keeping city ownership could result in higher charges for customers than if the system was sold to a company that specialized in that service.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•