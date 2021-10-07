Extreme temperatures inside some Three Rivers Independent school District classrooms led the TRISD board of trustees to approve $74,500 for heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls for the junior/senior high campus.
“Some of those rooms are either Arctic or Sahara,” said junior/senior high principal Danny Osborne. “It’s something that takes up a lot of my time and Mrs. (Haley) Kopplin’s time (the junior/senior high assistant principal). It’s either full bore or it’s nothing.”
Osborne noted that in one room it was 60 degrees with the air conditioner blowing out 41 degree air.
“You walk into a room like that and it feels expensive,” he said. “Sometimes we turn off the units to warm up a room, but we had a problem with getting two of the units to come back on.”
Although Osborne said the office receives a steady flow of emails complaining about temperature extremes which can disrupt the learning environment, some teachers say they are reluctant to complain because they would rather suffer through the room being too cold than endure uncomfortable heat.
Superintendent Les Dragon said he had looked at several options to fix the problem, but “the only one I see that’s viable is a Trane unit of about 40 (controls) that would cost about $74,500.
“A lot of the money budgeted for AC repair is going for thermostat replacement. I haven’t found anything cheaper. We can’t ignore the teachers, it’s a constant complaint.”
Board members Dianne Dye and David Saenz said the temperature problem has been a recurring issue since the building was new.
“It’s hodge podge” with different brands of HVAC equipment, Dragon said.
“One person complained that her room was really cold and according to the computer, the temperature in that room was 247 degrees,” Osborne said. “I jumped up – I thought something was on fire.”
Meanwhile, an air conditioning problem in the gym has caused TRISD volleyball players and fans to endure high temperatures.
“It was 87 degrees in the gym,” Osborne said. “The AC will work, and then it won’t, then it does and then it doesn’t.”
That will require another fix, Dragon said.
“I would drive to Houston or Dallas, or send someone, to get compressors if it was as easy as that,” he said. Meanwhile, delays on equipment availability have forced those using the gym to make the best of a sometimes uncomfortable situation.
