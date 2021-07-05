A celebration of the Live Oak County Courthouse’s anniversary is still planned, but complications related to the courthouse’s electrical system has delayed demolition of the old county jail and thereby also delayed ceremonies.
Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff said it is getting closer to the 102-year anniversary of the courthouse’s construction. COVID-19 caused some delays in work in 2020, and then it was discovered that some of the electrical systems for the old jail, built in 1962 next to the courthouse, were still tied in with the courthouse’s electrical system.
An electrical engineer was brought in to help sort the concerns and to help resolve the issue.
“The electrical engineer is supposed to tell us what we need to do to get everything sorted out, and then the old jail will be demolished,” Huff said.
That could happen as soon as within the next 60 days, he added.
The Live Oak County Historical Commission, headed by Chairman Mary Margaret Campbell, is helping to plan the celebration, which is anticipated in late fall.
“We are hoping to have something before the end of the year but I don’t have a date at this point,” Campbell said. “Judge Huff didn’t want a celebration until the courthouse was restored to its original state (without the jail).
“We are also hoping to have a historical marker in time for the celebration. That has been delayed as well because the state historical commission changed foundries (which make the markers) and the process has been more time consuming than in the past.”
Nancy Coquat, vice chairman of the LOC Historical Commission, is also helping to organize the celebration.
“We’re still on hold and at a bit of a standstill until the old jail comes down and we get the historical marker,” Coquat said. “It’s possible that there might be a dedication of the historical marker at a different time from the courthouse celebration, but that depends on when things happen.
“We’ve come up with ideas of what to do for the celebration, but we can’t move forward until we have some definite answers about the jail. We also know that the order for the historical marker has been sent to the foundry, but we don’t have a specific time for that to arrive yet.
“Hopefully we will be able to have something in late fall – in the November timeframe – and that will also keep people from having to deal with being out in the heat.”
