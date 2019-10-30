GEORGE WEST —Fourth-graders from George West, Three Rivers and homeschoolers from Live Oak County attended the annual Ag Day hosted by Live Oak County Farm Bureau Oct. 8, at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds.
“We’re giving these students a real world view of the food and fiber industry in Texas,” said Dane Elliott, Live Oak County Farm Bureau president. “It’s important they realize the contributions of farmers and ranchers to our community and our state.”
Different exhibits helped students make the connections between the food on their plates and the crops growing in the field.
“The teachers laid a foundation for the students by using some of the materials provided by our County Farm Bureau and Texas Farm Bureau,” Elliott said. “We were able to build on that foundation by giving them a firsthand experience with local farmers and ranchers.”
Agriculture is a major contributor to the local and state economy, Elliott noted.
“Agriculture encompasses farmers and ranchers, but it also includes agribusinesses like our local equipment dealerships,” Elliott said. “Our Ag Day helps students learn more about agriculture, and it might even spark a future career interest in farming, ranching or other agricultural business.
“The support and effort from Live Oak County Farm Bureau members and other volunteers helped make this year’s Ag Day a success was once again,” Elliott said. “They generously donated their time, animals, crops and machinery to help Live Oak County Farm Bureau share the stories of agriculture with the next generation.”