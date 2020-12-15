In order to streamline emergency communications, the McMullen County Commissioners Court approved the purchase of a digital repeater during a recent meeting.
The device, which costs $15,278.90, was needed to help McMullen County upgrade its communications between law enforcement, firefighters and first responders and follows a precedent set by Live Oak County for its emergency communications.
“The sheriff’s office in Live Oak County has decided to move all fire department and (emergency medical service) communications” to another channel,” said McMullen County Judge James Teal.
One option McMullen County could have chosen was to reactivate an older communications system, “but if we’re going digital we need to get everything upgraded,” Teal said.
He was originally told it would cost about $40,000 for the county to purchase the necessary equipment, but Teal said he decided to explore the option anyway, finding a better price and taking the matter before the commissioners court.
In addition to enhancing other emergency communications, the system will also be tied in to the county’s emergency siren.
“I think we need to go ahead and make the transition,” Teal told commissioners. “It gets our EMS and fire department (communications) back up and running and it’s our best option.”
LIve Oak County has separated its fire and EMS channel from its law enforcement channel in order to make emergency communications more efficient, and this will help McMullen County follow suit, Teal said.
“They’d have something serious going on (in Live Oak County) and then there would be a grassfire and that would tie up radio traffic,” Teal explained. “This will also help us when we have things arise.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the proposal.
In other action, commissioners:
• Approved $2,919 for landscaping at the courthouse
• Approved approximately $900 in refunds given through participation in the Sonic Boom Challenge fitness program through the Texas Association of Counties be used to purchase gift cards to reward county employees who met fitness goals in the program.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•