April blessings, everyone! This column follows the Easter weekend, and the students of Three Rivers ISD will embark on “The Final Countdown” for summer vacation within the next couple of months.
I will reflect upon a few things that we have experienced that highlight the positives of the school district.
Three Rivers Junior High as well as the High School won their UIL academic meets.
High school One Act Play is also advancing to regional competition with their production, “All My Sons.”
I was fortunate to be able to view an Area “Watch Party” on the judge’s decision, and being there with the coaches, parents, along with the cast and crew was priceless. As always, I look for the blessings that I observe on a daily basis.
The Three Rivers Athletic Department hosted the annual Arlen Zamzow Relays as well as our varsity baseball and softball tournaments. We want to thank our parents and community for standing behind the kids and working in these events in order to make these activities special moments for our student athletes.
I also want to thank our Three Rivers Police Department. These men perform a security detail each day and continuously keep our folks safe at both school and at games. I appreciate our partnership with the Three Rivers P.D.
I continually see our students working diligently at our local businesses and/or ranchers in their spare time. This partial list includes Caleb A., Hailie C., Jorge A., Allynee H., Jasmin C., Claudia A., James, B., Bianca M., Shyan S., Jadyn G., Landon T., Preston W., Bailey R., Rayden L., and Amber L.
Hard work is no stranger to these young adults, and I promise this experience will pay off in your lives.
We are making plans at both campuses to have summer school for some of the learning that was missed during the year due to having to perform remote instruction. Stay tuned for information from both campuses on what that looks like.
If you have not had a chance to download the Three Rivers ISD app for iPhone and/or Android, please do so from the app store. Just type in “Three Rivers ISD” to purchase for free. That is all I have for now!
Les Dragon is superintendent of the Three Rivers Independent School District