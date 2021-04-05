Big changes were about to take place in Three Rivers in 1916, and an article in the Live Oak County Leader noted that a Karnes City man came to town interested in opening an electric plant in Three Rivers.
“H.W. Faulk of Karnes City, an experienced electric light man who established a light plant at Skidmore and Karnes City, was a pleasant caller at the Leader office this morning,” the article noted. “Mr. Faulk is here with the intention of establishing an electric plant in this city if the proper inducements are offered and enough business secured.”
***
At Three Rivers High School, meanwhile, the Feb. 11 issue of the Leader reported “a large crowd of young people attended the entertainment at the high school auditorium last night, given by the athletic club. ... A good time was enjoyed by all present and quite a sum was realized which will be used towards equipping the club for the various games to be engaged in during the school term.”
***
The Oakville Optimist newspaper, meanwhile “ably edited by Garland Buck at Oakville for the past 14 months” had closed. Newspaper operations would be established by Buck in George West, “a new town on the railroad about 10 miles south of here” with the launch of the George West Enterprise on March 1.
***
Editor of the Live Oak County Leader was J.M. Cunningham, who advertised subscriptions for $1 per year, as well as commercial printing services, “anything from a visiting card to a book.”
***
B.T. Babbit lye cleaning solution was advertised for 10 cents per container and was billed as “strong and clean — it will keep your house and barn sweet and sanitary. It means clean drain pipes. Unseen filth and danger leave wherever it is sprinkled.”
***
Copies of some historic newspapers, as well as plenty of other interesting items related to Live Oak County’s past, can be found at the Grace Armantrout Museum, located on Highway 281 in George West, south of Highway 59. The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday (except holidays) and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
