Day of Stories is scheduled for the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
TThe exas Commission on the Arts is co-sponsoring two professional tellers: Bernadette Nason and Kim Lehman.
The middle part of the day will focus on local children and tellers telling stories about the people who shaped their lives. The concept will be that the best stories are told at the Dairy Queen. George West Dairy Queen is sponsoring this segment with give away from Dairy Queen during the segment.
Bernadette Nason
Multiple award-winning English storyteller/actress/writer Bernadette Nason has studied all over the world, including Guildford Acting School. She’s the author of Tea in Tripoli: A Memoir, and appears in movies like Miss Congeniality and regional theatrical productions. She’s performed on four continents, and been “The Biggest Liar in Texas.”
Believing the power and influence of live storytelling can change the world, Nason produces captivating programs of multicultural stories, mixing traditional telling with creative drama. Her acclaimed programs include ethnic world tales, holiday themes, and personal family yarns.
Kim Lehman
A storyteller, musician, workshop presenter, honey bee educator, and author, For over 30 years, Kim Lehman has performed at hundreds of festivals, schools, libraries, and museums, including being a featured teller at the Texas Storytelling Festival.
She has presented over 160 workshops throughout Texas. Some popular topics include using music, storytelling, puppets, art, science, and literature with children.
Local tellers
• Dickie Brown and Kathy Pearce Brown, children of Tige and Charlie Brown of George West
• Harvey Hardwick, of George West son of Bill and Zora Lee Hardwick. Bill was the former county attorney of Live Oak County.
• Micaela “Mickey” Chapa Mendez, daughter of Endercio Chapa Sr and Marta Laso Chapa
• Endercio Chapa Jr., son of Endercio Chapa Sr and Marta Laso Chapa.
• Celia Cruz Ruiz, nurse and writer for the Progress and daughter of Aniseto and Antonio Urrabazo Cruz.
Submitted by Glynis Strause.