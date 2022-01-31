Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s superlative play, might be the perfect film for these Pandemic-laden, socially-distanced years.
The entire film was shot on a sound stage, with sets built in minimalist fashion that, when married to the ghostly black-and-white cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel (“Inside Llewyn Davis,”“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”), delivers an other-worldly, atmospheric aesthetic that is somehow all at once expansive and all together claustrophobic.
Joel Coen, in his first solo directorial effort after his brother Ethan went into a self-imposed filmmaking hiatus after “Scruggs,” handles the material with ease and a confidence that makes his “Macbeth” not only one of the most unique Shakespearian adaptations ever filmed, it is also easily one of the most unique films of the decade.
Two powerhouse performances build the foundation of this remarkable film, with Denzel Washington as Macbeth and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. The latter delivers her Shakespearian dialogue with such ease, it is remarkable how natural and real the dialogue becomes through her. Washington does well, for his part, digesting his dialogue, but never fully reaches the ease with which McDormand controls hers. It probably didn’t hurt matters that she has played the part before, in a theatrical performance that also won her universal praise. This same performance is what inspired her husband, and the film’s director, to take on the project in the first place.
For Washington, his performance finds the magic in his silence and brooding and how, even as he delivers a jumble of words, several emotions can be felt just by the look in his eyes, or the quiver of his jaw, or even in the act of doing nothing at all.
Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling both also give wonderful performances as Duncan and Malcolm, respectfully. But the true scene stealer is Kathryn Hunter (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), who’s body contortion and spooky voices bring the roles of the Witches and the Old Man so successfully to life.
Why “Macbeth” has been found at or near the top of so many “Best Of” lists for 2021 is all because of Coen’s choices as director. Down to every minute detail, the choices he makes help create the aesthetic that, yes, this is a play and he has no intention on hiding from that. Instead, he embraces it, but dials back the usual loudness and projecting that come from theatrical performances, scales back the sets to only what is necessary, and allows his actors to live and breathe in the space awarded them, to delicately, and intimately, explore the Shakespearian landscape with a new and renewed sense of imagination.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is now in theaters and streaming on Apple+.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•