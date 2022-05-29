With the price of meat going up weekly, this “Meatless Monday” thing may be happening more often at our house in the near future.
Actually, this one happened because I had a 2-pound bag of fresh broccoli florets in the fridge that I needed to use up before we took our third trip to MDA. I hadn’t defrosted any meat that day either. Plus, I had leftover rice so I doctored it up and gave it new life too.
This dish didn’t take but maybe a pound of broccoli. The remainder I put in the freezer after it had been lightly steamed to use in some other dish at a later time. I like that this recipe doesn’t contain any cans of cream soup.
Broccoli Casserole
• 4 cups lightly steamed broccoli florets
Sauce:
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
• 2 eggs
• 2 Tbsp. dried minced onion
• 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
Topping:
• 20 Ritz or Saltine crackers, crumbled
• 1/2 stick butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Steam broccoli in a steamer basket for about 6-7 minutes or until you see it turn a bright green color and the broccoli gets slightly softer. Remove broccoli to a large platter so it can cool. When cool enough to handle, cut off the bigger stems and cut the larger florets into smaller pieces. Measure out 4 cups and place in a large bowl. Set aside.
In another bowl, combine the sauce ingredients and mix well with a whisk. Pour this mixture over the broccoli and stir to coat.
Butter a casserole dish (mine was an 8x11 inch Pyrex) and spread out the broccoli mixture evenly. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes.
Make topping while the dish is baking. Melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the crushed crackers. (I used 10 of each type of cracker because that is all I had). Stir to coat in butter evenly and to get a slight color on them.
After 30 minutes, removed the casserole from the oven, uncover, and sprinkle on the cracker topping evenly. Return the dish to the oven uncovered and bake 10 minutes.
Revamped Mushroom Rice
• leftover cooked rice
• exotic mushrooms like shiitake and oyster (if you can find some, as they have more flavor than just regular button mushrooms)
• healthy oil, like avocado and a bit of butter
• hot chili oil
Chop up mushrooms and put in a skillet with a little healthy oil and a bit of butter. Sauté until softened. Add in the rice to heat through. Transfer to a bowl and drizzle on hot chili oil. Stir to season.