Brush Country Cattlewomen held their January meeting at the Cowboy Church Hall recently, which included a program presented by Pete and Edie Sollberger of Double S Processing, LLC.
The business, located on 1365 Lagarto Road in George West, offers basic deer processing, steaks, sausage and jerky.
BCCW hostesses Paula Folmar, Evelyn Johnson and Betty Lyne coordinated the event which invited husbands and other guests to attend and listen to the program and participate in the covered dish luncheon.
Submitted by Peggy Skoruppa