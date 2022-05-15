“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence,” Vince Lombardi once stated.
The Mighty Bulldog Band earned the coveted U.I.L. Sweepstakes Award Thursday, April 21, at Sinton High School. Earlier in the fall semester, the band earned a First Division Rating at the U.I.L. Region Marching Contest. They earned a First Division Rating, Superior (Exemplary) in Concert Contest and a First Division Rating in Sight-Reading Contest.
Earning a First Division in each of the three U.I.L. Band events qualified the band for the U.I.L. Sweepstakes Award. Each of the three judges in each event rated the band a First Division Rating, which is exceptional.
Judge’s comments at the events included: “This band has a pretty good tonal center. Great intonation throughout the group. Such a fine performance; thank your directors for their fine hard work. Thank you for coming today. Nice full sounds with good tones, consistently good balance and blend. Superb Tone Quality. Amazing musicianship is clearly evident with this group and you’ve been well taught.”
The Bulldog Band is under the direction of Meagan Stephens and Band Consultant Carlos Luna.
Stephens said about the contest, “Our band students have worked very hard this year from summer until this contest. This was a very difficult contest this year and the students succeeded.
“Their hard work throughout the year, along with the support of our administration and community, is truly appreciated. We have strived to achieve this goal from the beginning and reached a remarkable level of achievement and I am proud of their growth.”
The Three Rivers Band Spring Band Concert will be held Thursday, May 12, at the Three Rivers Student Activity Center.
Information contributed by Meagan Stephens, Bulldog Band Director