BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend College Beeville campus invites the community to kick off the holiday season on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m.
CBC is hosting “An Evening with Santa” – a free event that will take place in front of the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center (gym) at CBC Beeville, which is located at 3800 Charco Road.
Members of the community and surrounding areas are invited to enjoy the following:
• Santa will arrive for photos at 6:30 p.m.
• Free digital photo with Santa (Facebook)
• A free keepsake photo
• Free refreshments (while supplies last)
• Special holiday choir performances
• Holiday lights
• Guest appearances by Mrs. Claus, Olaf, Buddy the Elf and the Grinch.