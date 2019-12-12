Christmas classic will be shown at Dobie West Theatre

GEORGE WEST – One of the most beloved Christmas classic films of the 20th century closes out the 2019 Vintage Movie Series at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre when “It’s a Wonderful Life” shows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
A strong cast led by James Stewart brings life to the story of honest businessman George Bailey, who believes he will be sent to jail for an embezzlement he did not commit.
In his despair he contemplates suicide, but Clarence the angel is sent to show him how different the world would be had George never been born and persuade him that his value to his family and friends and the town he has worked so hard to make a good place is immeasurable.
Classic players including Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Beulah Bondi, Ward Bond and Frank Faylen populate the show.
There are also a couple of young actors, Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy), who would be forever identified as Annie Oakley’s little brother Tagg on the Gene Autry produced television show, Annie Oakley, and Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu), who says the film’s famous line, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”
Ms. Grimes, who matured into a gracious lady, was kind enough to donate an autographed still from the film to be used as a fundraiser for the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre.
It will be sold via silent auction the night of the showing.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy this classic Christmas movie in a theater setting. Add this opportunity to your schedule of holiday events.
Admission is free and so is the popcorn; although donations are accepted with much appreciation.