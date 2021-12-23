The Three Rivers Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chapter members baked over 35 dozen homemade Christmas cookies for the South Texas Children’s Home (STCH) Ministries.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the 2021 chapter officers and STAR Event teams delivered the cookies to the campus. While at the campus, members were given a tour of the facilities, including a cottage where children are provided a loving home.
The chapter learned about the history of how the children’s home began and the details of the ministry’s operations.
STCH Ministries, originally South Texas Children’s Home, is a faith-based, non-profit organization that has been caring for children and families since 1952.
Submitted by the Three Rivers FCCLA Chapter