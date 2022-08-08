The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the University of Houston North, Walker Auditorium, 3007 North Ben Wilson in Victoria.
The purpose of the workshop is to find potential Daughters whose families are from Goliad, Beeville, Refugio, Berclair, Three Rivers and the surrounding areas.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to become a DAR member.
Short lectures on Spain’s contributions to the American Revolution and Texas’ Spanish ranchers will be followed by sessions to help participants identify whether they have a qualifying ancestor.
Although the program focuses on ancestors of Spanish decent, everyone is welcome. Scouts working on genealogy badges are also welcome to attend
Other workshop topics will include “Introduction to DAR and Free Genealogy Research Resources,” “Using DAR’s Free on-Line Database for Your Genealogy Research,” and “What’s Required for DAR membership?”
Workshop presenters include Mary Anthony Startz, Irene Hernandez Roberts, Susan Adams, Andrea Jones and Judy Malachowski.
Light refreshments will be provided. Attendants are urged to bring their genealogy trees and/or laptops. .
Those planning to attend should contact Blanche de Leon at blanchedeleon@msn.com or 361-649-4680 by Sept. 20.
Information submitted by Blanche de Leon, Registrar Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, NSDAR