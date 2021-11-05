Where there was once a festival that celebrated the art of the oral storyteller, there is now a single day. But the tradition must live on, according to those in charge of and participating in the 2021 Day of Stories.
To be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre in George West, the day promises to be full of local lore and history, all held within a storied location, in and of itself.
First imagined in the wake of the 30th and final Storyfest in 2018 (which had made Live Oak County the Oral Story Capital of the world), Day of Stories evolved as a way to keep the tradition alive, even if only for a day.
Attendees will bare witness to many professional and traveling storytellers throughout the day, but for Glynis Strause, Dobie West Theatre board president, a renewed focus on the Live Oak County region and its history is one of the main subjects of this year’s event.
“This is a part of the Live Oak County Historical Commission Oral History Project, and we’re going to have 11 high school students who wrote a poem about people who have influenced their lives,” Strause said. “So many of those influencers will be Live Oak County people.”
But of course, as many area residents are aware, “the best stories are told at the Dairy Queen.”
As Strause explained, it is well known in the area that the round table in the corner at Dairy Queen is where locals gather over coffee and gossip or tell stories.
Thus, a must-see segment of the schedule is devoted to several area residents telling stories of their familial history in Live Oak County, all at a round table labeled ‘The Table of Wisdom’. Dairy Queen has donated DQ cups for the storytellers and an order number to be used as a prop, much like the ‘Lord of the Rings’ conch, passed from one storyteller to the next.
For Mickey Chapa Mendez and her brother Ederscio (Jr.), the story of her father will be front and center.
“Daddy was a fun guy,” Mendez said of her father, Enderscio (Sr.). “He was a cowboy, an excellent roper and he knew how to work the cattle.”
But beyond the cattle, Mendez’ father knew the importance of getting an education, as he was always telling Mendez and her four siblings to continue attending school.
“My mom and dad always told us, ‘get an education, get an education,’” Mendez continued. “And we thought, they meant finish high school -- but they were going like, ‘Well yeah, but if you want to go to college, go ahead.’”
The Chapa siblings heeded their parents’ advice, and became well-rounded and important members of the local region. While their father was beloved in the community, he never involved himself the way he urged his children to, with Enderscio, Jr., ultimately becoming a Justice of the Peace, and Mendez herself as a longtime member of the Dobie West Performing Arts Threatre board.
The Chapa ranch, located in Clegg (19 miles southwest of George West) was originally 300 acres. After an uncle sold off a large portion of the land, the Chapa siblings were left with 42 acres.
Their father, however, had taught the siblings well in the ways of working the ranch.
Mendez added, “We did pick cotten, and we helped daddy work the cows. Some people tell you there’s no money in cows, but when it’s in your blood -- you just have to have it.
“We used what we learned to operate (the ranch), which right now, is slowly coming along.”
For fellow board member, Celia Ruiz, her father’s story will also take center stage.
“I wanted to tell the story of how my father came from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to the United States when he was just six years old,” Ruiz said, describing how her father ultimately met her mother when two cousins on one side married two sisters on the other, bridging two large families. Of course, a product of the region and the era, Ruiz and her family began to travel for work, earning what they could for the large family. “We went out of state, harvesting (crops) in places like Minnesota. We did that during the summer.
“People can see a cotton field, but they can’t picture working in it. Like my daughter, she didn’t know anything about that. So I just wanted to tell that story, of how we worked out in the fields.”
Stories like Mendez’ and Chapa’s paint a picture of Live Oak County and how the land defined the people who lived upon it. The most important aspect of Day of Stories, however, could be just that: the oral history of the people who have lived here.
“We did this to keep stories alive and to keep the Oral History Project alive,” Strause said.
Storyfest always had to compete with the opening of deer season, unfortunately. As Strause explained, over the years, that fact had become a major thorn in the side of the organizers. In keeping with tradition, Day of Stories is still taking place around the same time. This year, being held at the Dobie West Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1-7 p.m.
Next year, though, the board is looking at the possibility of moving the date of Day of Stories to a new time of year. In doing so, organizers are asking for feedback from the community on when the event should be moved to. To reach the theatre and submit ideas, email dwpat@yahoo.com.
For a full schedule of this year’s event, visit. dobie-westtheatre.com.
