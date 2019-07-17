Dion Pride scheduled to perform at Dobie West Theater Sept. 7

GEORGE WEST – Dion Pride, son of legendary Country Music Hall of Famer Charley Pride, will be coming to George West Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre Sept. 7.
Pride has inherited his father’s talents and started singing and playing guitar by the age of 5. He began five years of classical and modern piano when he was eight years young, drums at 10, bass at 12 and started performing when he turned 14.
He attended North Texas State Music College and engineered for Cecca Sound recording studio for four years. His demos are legend, playing and singing all of the parts himself.
Pride is a committed singer, songwriter, musician and stage performer who seems to be coming into season just in time for a world of new listeners.
Today’s fans have shown their hunger for exciting, new music and a memorable live performance.
This is what Pride delivers. His studio recordings are also solid proof that he is gifted with the tools needed to sustain his place in the hearts of country music fans all over the world.
Pride connects with audiences of all types and works feverishly to win the same approval ratings and strong reputation his father has enjoyed for years.
Adoring Charley fans have quickly jumped on board with Dion and show no signs of wavering as they have helped him to become a mainstay entertainer.
Pride played lead guitar for his father and entertained U.S. troops on USO tours in Panama, Honduras, Guantanamo Bay and the island of Antigua.
He has performed for crowds around the world including England, Ireland, Scotland, Canada and across the United States.
Pride is a breath of fresh air with great artistic talent and an endearing personality on and off stage.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Tickets cost $25 in advance at www.dobie-westtheatre.com or from the George West Chamber of Commerce (open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; call 361-449-2033). Tickets will cost $30 at the door.