Dion Pride to perform at Dobie West Theatre

GEORGE WEST – Five decades ago, a talented country music artist named Charley Pride took the music world by storm with hits such as “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” and “”Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone.” Today, his son Dion is continuing that tradition.
On Sept. 7, Dion, who inherited his father’s smooth baritone voice and musical talent, will perform at 7 p.m. at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre, proving that there is no generation gap when it comes to quality music.
Pride’s appearance will help to kick off Dobie West’s Legends of Country Music series that will extend into 2020.
“Many people in South Texas can tell you exactly where they saw the legendary Charley Pride sing ‘Kaw-Lija’ or how they spent the next day humming the tune to ‘Wings of a Dove,’ said a press release sent by the theatre’s board of directors.
“Now those same people and younger people who have not heard Charlie in person, will get to see his son, Dion Pride sing those memorable songs as well as his own songs. They will tell future generations where they were when they heard Dion Pride in person — at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre in George West.”
Dion was a member of his father’s band for several years, and while his dad’s hit songs remain a staple of his performances, he also incorporates some of his own songs into the mix.
Charley Pride thinks enough of his son’s talent that he recorded one of Dion’s songs, “I Miss My Home,” on one of his own albums in 2011.
Dion is now traveling on his own, performing throughout the United States and elsewhere at venues that have seated up to 10,000 people, according to a biography on his website.
On that website, Dion said “humbleness” is one of the key things he learned for his dad.
“Dion has taken that lesson to heart – he has a genuine enthusiasm and excitement for country music that is rarely seen today, and although his success continues to grow he remains humble and grateful – always giving his fans the performance of a lifetime,” his website says.
“With his impressive talent, honest heart and dedication, Dion Pride, is leaving his own mark on country music. His musical abilities appeared at an early age when he learned to play guitar, piano, drums and bass and by 14, he was performing.”
Live Oak County’s Tim Humphrey will open for the series beginning at 6:30 p.m. The box office will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.dobie-westtheatre.com or at the George West Chamber of Commerce Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding the lunch hour. Board members also have tickets for sell. Pre-sale tickets are $25 and will be $30 at the door.
Marty Haggard, the son of country legend Merle Haggard, is scheduled to make a second appearance at Dobie West as part of the country music series.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.