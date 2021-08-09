Buenos Dias!
I visited the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre again to continue my inventory on the museum items and to get ideas to share with our Progress readership.
Again, I was impressed as I worked in the air-conditioned lobby, that the 2 p.m. (free) Marvel Movie Summer Series showing the “The Avengers, Endgame” was well attended by our students from the Boys’ and Girls’ Club in Three Rivers and George West.
Due to this movie being longer, it was decided that the Three Rivers’ students would return July 28 to finish watching this great action movie. The children and their sponsors showed appreciation in being able to attend the free movie as a group and we could hear the excitement in their voices as they looked forward to coming again!
“Giving Back To The Community” has indeed being the vision of the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre (DWPAT) as our “Talent Subcommittee” members met frequently to work on goals to accomplish this.
Our DWPAT has been the recipient of continued bountiful community support indeed. Monetary grants, corporate giving, and large and small individual gifts have poured in over the previous years, making it possible for our board members to continue with our labor to rehabilitate our Dobie West Theatre.
Then hardship arrived in 2020 when we were confronted with COVID-19. Many of our plans for serving our community with good quality family entertainment flew out the window!
We (DWPAT board members) did not give up, as we used most of 2020 time, funds and our labor for sorely needed facility upgrades to the theater. But during all those months of wearing our masks and keeping up with COVID-19 requirements, we longed for more jamborees, “Country Music Legends”, Colin Ray, great movies on our spectacular silver screen, kids’ programs and on and on.
Our subcommittee members now feel that DWPAT has the facilities, entertainment acumen, funding and the “freedom” to provide the quality family entertainment that our community so richly deserves!
Now, in 2021, our board members/ “talent subcommittee” believes that it’s time for DWPAT to make a big splash with our newfound strengths.
Still, subcommittee members recommend that for the time being, or until nationally recognized standards indicate otherwise, our ticket sales will be limited to 200 or 57% occupancy for all events. As approved by the board at a previous meeting, masks will be optional at this time; especially if you are currently fully vaccinated.
Mark your calendar for Aug. 27, 28, and 29. Get ready for another great comedy! (With the COVID-19 pandemic, we didn’t want any more “sad drama” so board members voted to have another fun comedy play instead!).
Our board president, Glynis Strause, who is directing this play “kidded us” with her e-mail message that she was “looking for a man!” and finally found him! ... as one of our local actors, who will be performing live, along a great cast of women, who have been “studying their lines” to bring about this great family entertainment comedy!
Our DWPAT proudly presents “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” on the dates above. This Jones Hope Wooten comedy is scheduled for a live performance for Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug 28 at 7 p.m and Sunday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. with our general low admission fee of $10. Please make plans to attend and bring a friend. See you there!
Adios!